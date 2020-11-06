College expands COVID-19 testing to community

In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the University of Wisconsin System, UW-Platteville will open an additional COVID-19 testing site on the main campus and on its branch campuses. The U. S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the UW System and its 13 universities to provide free antigen testing to the community at-large, while expanding testing to all UW employees and their dependents ages 5 and older.
UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County testing is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Brown Theatre, Fine Arts Building, 1006 Connie Road, Baraboo.
Campus staff are encouraged to be tested each week. Students are encouraged to be tested at least once every two weeks.
Community members are encouraged to register for the free testing at doineedacovid19test.com. Participants will also use the site to obtain results.
For more information, visit uwplatt.edu/news/update-coronavirus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.