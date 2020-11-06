College expands COVID-19 testing to community

In collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the University of Wisconsin System, UW-Platteville will open an additional COVID-19 testing site on the main campus and on its branch campuses. The U. S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the UW System and its 13 universities to provide free antigen testing to the community at-large, while expanding testing to all UW employees and their dependents ages 5 and older.