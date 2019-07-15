Columbia County Human Resources Committee members discussed changes to telework policies Friday, which could allow county employees to work from home.
Discussion between committee members touched on whether employees should be allowed to work from home, or if they should be present in the administration building in Portage to better serve residents.
“It’s not been used very often,” said Human Resources Director Joe Ruf. “We’ve had some county board supervisors ask whether this policy is consistent with county government since we serve the public, and whether the standard should be that employees are expected to come here.”
Committee Chairman Bruce Rashke said although many positions in the county should be present for residents, there could be some potential exceptions.
“There are clearly some positions that aren’t telework ready,” said Rashke. “I don’t know that you could have the register of deeds working from home. But I gotta believe there are certain positions where you’re working on your own, you are doing your job.”
The current policy, which has been a work in progress for the last few years, currently requires county staff to be present for work hours. However, there have been exceptions for some positions with approval from department managers and the Human Resources director.
Discussion also touched on how supervisors and managers would enforce the guidelines for working from home and employee performance.
“It has to be the type of work that can be monitored, so you can tell if the employee is being productive,” said Ruf. “And they are not teleworking to solve personal issues, transportation problems or things like that.”
Ruf clarified that telework is not intended to be a solution for maternity leave or a way to solve childcare problems, which could be difficult to enforce.
“You’re supposed to have a dedicated space, and dedicated time to work,” said Ruf. “Not providing childcare, or running a daycare or anything else.”
The committee discussion also focused on a formal process in which employees get approval to telework, and whether it was being uniformly followed throughout all departments.
“I just want to make sure that all of the departments are doing it basically the same way,” said County Board Chairman Vern Gove, who was in the meeting.
During their discussion, committee members raised questions as to whether department heads were following the current policies formal process for telework approval, or if a more informal process between managers and employees was occurring.
“If department heads are doing that, then that’s a question of management,” said Committee Vice Chairman Adam Field.
Ultimately, the committee took no action on the policy and decided that the telework policy does not need to change, but instead enforcement of the policy and formal processes within it need to be reviewed.
