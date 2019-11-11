State officials say the maximum-security Columbia Correctional Institution remains locked down following an assault on a staff member.
The Department of Corrections says the lockdown, which restricts prisoners' movement, began after an assault Friday. Corrections spokeswoman Clare Hendricks says there were also two additional and separate staff assaults at the Portage prison in the past weeks.
Hendricks says DOC is working with law enforcement to investigate the latest assault, but no other details about the incident are being released.
She says the prison will remain locked down until corrections officials believe it's safe to lift the restrictions.
Earlier this year, CCI was locked down for 27 days. Officials said at the time, the lock down, which ended Feb. 7, allowed staff at the prison to search for contraband. The Department of Corrections did not say whether contraband had been found following the search.
