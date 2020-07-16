Columbia Correctional staff members disciplined following April 16 escape

Six of the eight employees disciplined have the right to appeal the decision through the State of Wisconsin’s grievance process and to the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. Two who were terminated were still in their probationary period and are not eligible to appeal.

None of the employees were named. At least one DOC staff member has been charged with aiding in the escape. Holly M. Zimdahl, 46, faces charges of aiding an escape and delivering illegal articles to an inmate.She allegedly told deputies she received threatening messages against herself and her family while working at the prison kitchen if she didn't help the two men.

Zimdahl pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Columbia County Circuit Court at her arraignment. A jury trial will be scheduled. She is currently free on a $10,000 signature bond.

“These are tough decisions that bring pleasure to no one in our agency,” said Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr. “But I cannot tolerate job performance that compromises public safety. We take that responsibility very seriously.”