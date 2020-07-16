Columbia Correctional staff members disciplined following April 16 escape

The escape in April of two inmates from Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage has resulted in disciplinary actions for eight Wisconsin Department of Corrections employees and the resignation of four others.
The DOC announced Thursday that its Office of Internal Affairs completed 13 personnel investigations following the escape.
According to authorities, Thomas Deering and James Newman scaled two fences on April 16, throwing clothing over the barbed wire after scaling the fence with makeshift rope. They made their way to the Best Western Motel in Portage and from there hailed a cab that took them to the Piggly Wiggly store in Poynette.
Deering and Newman both face escape charges and have been transferred to different prisons.
Katherine Wooderick, 46, of Madison, has been accused of picking the pair up in Poynette and driving them to Rockford, Illinois, where they were arrested the next day at a homeless shelter. Wooderick has been charged with two counts of escape as a party to the crime and is free on a $10,000 signature bond. Her next court date is Aug. 5.
The DOC reported the personnel investigations resulted in the following:
- Seven staff members terminated.
- One staff member suspended for five days.
- One staff member cleared.
- Four staff members resigned.
Six of the eight employees disciplined have the right to appeal the decision through the State of Wisconsin’s grievance process and to the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission. Two who were terminated were still in their probationary period and are not eligible to appeal.
None of the employees were named. At least one DOC staff member has been charged with aiding in the escape. Holly M. Zimdahl, 46, faces charges of aiding an escape and delivering illegal articles to an inmate.She allegedly told deputies she received threatening messages against herself and her family while working at the prison kitchen if she didn't help the two men.
Zimdahl pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Columbia County Circuit Court at her arraignment. A jury trial will be scheduled. She is currently free on a $10,000 signature bond.
“These are tough decisions that bring pleasure to no one in our agency,” said Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr. “But I cannot tolerate job performance that compromises public safety. We take that responsibility very seriously.”
“We want to once more recognize the efforts of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, City of Portage Police Department, Rockford Police Department, U.S. Marshal’s Office and FBI in capturing the fugitives,” Carr said. “We are grateful for their hard work and cooperation.”
The DOC reinstituted an Office of Internal Affairs in December 2019. The office has worked quickly and thoroughly to investigate the escape, conducting 90 interviews and completing the 13 personnel investigations in just a few months. Additionally, the Division of Adult Institutions has conducted an after-action review to examine and address CCI’s procedures and policy related to safety and security.
