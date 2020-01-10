Columbia County 4-H hosting Winter Welcoming Day

All families with children in grades K-12 are welcome to attend the 4-H Winter Welcoming Day on Jan. 26. New 4-H families and families considering enrollment in the Columbia County 4-H program should make plans to attend this afternoon introduction to Columbia County 4-H. It will take place from 2:30 – 4 p.m. in the Health and Human Services Building, Rooms 1-3, at 111 E. Mullett Street, Portage. In just one hour, we’ll review information with the parents related to the following: who the key 4-H players are; how to be an organized 4-H family; making the most of 4-H projects; learning about club and county opportunities; and more. Meanwhile, the new 4-H members and interested youth will participate in fun games and activities of interest to them.