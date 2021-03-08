Columbia County adds temporary nurse to expand COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Columbia County will add a new limited-term public health nurse to help expand its COVID-19 vaccine clinic, while the Health and Human Services department is currently operating with just one of its three regular public health nurses.

HHS Director Heather Gove told the Human Resources Committee Friday that a nurse resigned in early February, leaving two vacancies, one of which will be filled in about a month.

She had a particular “remarkable” applicant in mind to fill the LTE position, who Gove said has significant management experience and is looking to help during the pandemic. When she first met with the candidate, the county was struggling to get its vaccine clinic started, she said.

“I needed to think of something because I was spending a lot of time meeting and working with emergency management with the nurses and really trying to get (the) vaccine clinic up and running,” Gove said.