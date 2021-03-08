Columbia County adds temporary nurse to expand COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Columbia County will add a new limited-term public health nurse to help expand its COVID-19 vaccine clinic, while the Health and Human Services department is currently operating with just one of its three regular public health nurses.
HHS Director Heather Gove told the Human Resources Committee Friday that a nurse resigned in early February, leaving two vacancies, one of which will be filled in about a month.
She had a particular “remarkable” applicant in mind to fill the LTE position, who Gove said has significant management experience and is looking to help during the pandemic. When she first met with the candidate, the county was struggling to get its vaccine clinic started, she said.
“I needed to think of something because I was spending a lot of time meeting and working with emergency management with the nurses and really trying to get (the) vaccine clinic up and running,” Gove said.
The weekly clinic has been administering the COVID-19 vaccine since Feb. 11, Gove said, noting that staff vaccinated another 300 people just last week. According to the state Department of Health Services, more than 12,000 Columbia County residents — almost 21% of the population — overall have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Sunday, and almost 7,500 of them have received both. Other providers are included in those numbers.
Gove said she wants the new temporary employee to continue managing and help grow the clinic, especially as the county’s interim public health officer will soon be out on maternity leave. The position will be funded by federal coronavirus relief funds through the end of this year, Gove said.
“We’re looking at extending (the clinic) to being out in the community … this summer,” Gove said. “We’re ready to grow, and again, as the allotments come to us we need to get people vaccinated, so I want her to take this leadership role of helping us run this and grow it.”
The candidate is a registered nurse, according to HR Director Joe Ruf.
Gove’s father-in-law, Columbia County Board Chairman Vern Gove, told the committee he knows the LTE candidate and believes she will be able to take on a lot of responsibility. He doesn’t sit on the HR Committee but usually attends meetings.
“I think with where we’re at right now, we’re really fortunate to get her to apply,” he said.
Turnover
Committee Secretary Barry Pufahl said he’s concerned about HHS losing so many employees. In addition to the public health nurse, Gove received approval to fill the newly vacant positions of drug treatment program coordinator, behavioral health program coordinator for Comprehensive Community Services and I&A specialist with the Aging and Disability Resource Center.
“I think in 2022, we have to look closely at why we are losing these people,” Pufahl said.
A request to increase the I&A specialist’s position from part time to full time was also approved unanimously. Gove said the change would be funded by a grant.
Budget concerns
Committee Chairman Adam Field said it’s “very, very important right now to get (COVID-19 vaccine) out to as many people that want it to help get things … back to normal, so this would be one example of an extreme emergency situation, where in my opinion, I think this makes sense.”
He said he supports the new LTE position because it’s funded by a grant. He voted against two other position requests from other departments Friday because they weren’t included in the 2021 budget.
One of them was a request by District Attorney Brenda Yaskal to increase a part-time legal secretary position to full time. Yaskal said the person who used to hold the position transferred to a full-time position within the county. She also noted the difficulty of finding candidates for part-time work.
The position is budgeted as part time for 2021. Yaskal said she requested making it full time during the regular budget cycle, but the Judiciary Committee, which governs the DA’s office, turned it down at the time.
HR Committee members denied Yaskal’s request unanimously, but approved replacing the position at its current hours.
“I think we all have to recognize that we just found out that in the near future we’ll be looking at possibly losing $1.7 million a year in revenue as a result of the Alliant plan,” Field said, referring to the energy company’s plan to close the Columbia Energy Center by 2025. “There certainly are needs, and I’m not saying … there aren’t some arguments for this. However, you know, we do have the budget and I think we have to live within that budget.”
The committee also approved replacement requests for:
- Child Support: financial clerk (formerly legal secretary)
- Facilities Management: maintenance mechanic (formerly maintenance technician), administrative assistant (Field voted against), janitor
- Highway & Transportation: three patrolmen and a master mechanic
- Sheriff: jailer and two patrol deputies
- Solid Waste: truck driver and an LTE truck driver
Some of the position replacements had already received temporary authorization from the board chairman, but were going through the HR Committee and Executive Committee for formal approval, said HR Director Joe Ruf. The Executive Committee, which consists of three of the five HR Committee members, unanimously approved the limited-term public health nurse position at an hourly rate of $32.45 and the I&A specialist position replacement and hours increase Monday afternoon.
