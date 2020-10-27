Columbia County adds to free COVID-19 testing sites

Columbia County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard will provide free drive-thru COVID-19 nasal swab testing from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Nov. 10 at the Columbus Community Center, 161 N. Dickason Blvd., Columbus and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the city of Portage Utility building, 135 Northridge Drive, Portage.

In addition, previously announced testing by the National Guard is taking place every other Friday at the Cambria Fire Department, 702 Elizabeth St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Upcoming testing dates are Nov. 6, 20 and Dec. 4.

The free testing is open to the community and appointments are not necessary. Pre-registration not required, but to save waiting time, online registration is encouraged. Staff will assist in the registration process onsite. Registration should be done no sooner than 24 hours prior to the event at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-us.

Participants should line up and stay in their vehicles at all times. No restroom facilities will be available on site, plan accordingly.

Individuals will be contacted with their results within 3-7 business days. Continue using safe practices like washing your hands, staying home and social distancing