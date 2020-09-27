Columbia County ADRC faces supply, volunteer shortage during pandemic

“Gloves have been really hard to come by," Mulhern said. "We’ll order them and they’ll be on back order. We’ere starting to get kind of nervous about that. That’s one thing that people don’t think about with the pandemic, the supplies have been hard. We can’t find a lot.”

Jahn said if the supplies were readily available and easy to find, the price had increased significantly, which has caused extra expenses for the department.

“We might have to get creative,” Jahn said. “But we always get things out.”

While the department has faced many challenges throughout the pandemic, it has also worked with the Portage Food Pantry to have food bundles delivered to residents.

The department will start a non-perishible food drive in the coming weeks to create winter food bags for residents, using the home delivered meal program. When schools in the county are closed for bad winter weather, the home delivered meal program does not operate, for the safety of drivers.

The department prepares food bags for the residents that can be distributed before winter and can serve as meals on days the delivery program is not operational.

Mulhern said the department is always open for volunteer work and donations to keep services going.

