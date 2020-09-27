Columbia County ADRC faces supply, volunteer shortage during pandemic

While Columbia County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) has remained open and operational during the coronavirus pandemic, it has faced a volunteer and supply shortage, making services difficult.
ADRC Director Becky Mulhern said the most widely used program in the ADRC is the home meal program, which delivers prepared meals to the county’s home-bound residents.
The county offers congregate meal sites where non-home bound elderly or disabled residents can come to get daily meals, but those have been closed since March due to coronavirus.
Mulhern said the ADRC has faced a large influx of residents that need meals delivered to their homes, reaching the entire span of the county.
The need for volunteer drivers has also increased, but the number of volunteers willing to work during a pandemic has dwindled.
“Since the congregate meal sites are closed, anyone of the age 60 and over is eligible for home delivered meal programs,” Mulhern said. “We’ve definitely seen an increase. We are the only home delivered meal program in the county. We’re seeing an increase in that.”
Assistant ADRC Director Ashley Jahn said the county provides approximately 150 to 180 meals per day.
A larger issue the ADRC has faced during the pandemic is finding readily available supplies such as masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for those working in the county building or interacting with residents.
“Gloves have been really hard to come by," Mulhern said. "We’ll order them and they’ll be on back order. We’ere starting to get kind of nervous about that. That’s one thing that people don’t think about with the pandemic, the supplies have been hard. We can’t find a lot.”
Jahn said if the supplies were readily available and easy to find, the price had increased significantly, which has caused extra expenses for the department.
“We might have to get creative,” Jahn said. “But we always get things out.”
While the department has faced many challenges throughout the pandemic, it has also worked with the Portage Food Pantry to have food bundles delivered to residents.
The department will start a non-perishible food drive in the coming weeks to create winter food bags for residents, using the home delivered meal program. When schools in the county are closed for bad winter weather, the home delivered meal program does not operate, for the safety of drivers.
The department prepares food bags for the residents that can be distributed before winter and can serve as meals on days the delivery program is not operational.
Mulhern said the department is always open for volunteer work and donations to keep services going.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.