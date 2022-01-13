Columbia County ADRC seeking volunteers for meals, transportation

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the congregation meal sites have been closed across the county, which is true about most sites across the state. Along with meal delivery, the department also offers meal pick-up for those who are able to drive.

On Wednesday morning, ADRC workers Steve Banks and Phil Rygiewicz packed meals for the day along with volunteer Courtney Eparvier who wrapped the meals before delivery at the ADRC office inside the Health and Human Services building, 111 E. Mullett St.

“It’s a lot of fun, you get to meet a lot of interesting people,” Rygiewicz said.

“Helping people is a great gig,” Banks said while packaging meals and checking his multiple lists. “With every stop its a little different. You learn to be flexible. Some people have trouble getting up to answer the door so you get to know the person and learn what works best for them.”

Lynch said she once went on the Pardeeville route.

“The interaction is brief, but great,” Lynch said. “The people you meet while delivering are very appreciative to see a friendly face and to able to talk to someone even if for a few moments.”