Columbia County ADRC sees most successful meal program food drive yet

Columbia County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center held its largest non-perishable food drive throughout December, allowing home-bound senior citizens to have meals on days with inclement weather throughout the remaining winter months.
The aim of the food drive was to provide supplemental, non-perishable food and meals for participants in their home-delivered meal program, which delivers warm meals to more than 150 home-bound county residents.
The need for this supplemental food arises when snowy or extremely cold weather strikes the area closing schools, the ADRC and the home delivered meal program.
In 2019, the ADRC was closed a total of nine days due to weather, and the ADRC was only able to provide a total of two non-perishable supplemental meals to each participant, said Becky Mulhern, ADRC director.
“Last year we only had enough food drive donations for two extra meals, and right away in January they used those two. The next week we were closed four days and then three additional days in Feburary,” said Mulhern.
This year, the ADRC experienced their largest and most successful food drive, said Mulhern. The department received more than 4,000 canned goods, which created 500 bags of food, each bag with enough food for three meals.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was hoping and dreaming that perhaps we would be able to get enough donations for three days or four days this year, but we got enough to cover nine days of closure,” said Mulhern. “People who are home bound, and can’t get to a food pantry or to a grocery store they will be able to have a shelf stable meal, ready and available for them to use.”
Mulhern attributes the success of the food drive to a partnership with Cascade Mountain in Portage.
For two weeks in December, the ski resort ran a promotion during which anyone who brought in a canned good was entered into a raffle to win a free lift ticket. At the end of the two weeks, the resort chose four winners to receive the prize, said Evan Walz, director of marketing at Cascade Mountain.
In addition, for a weekend in December, anyone who donated 12 or more canned good items received a free lift ticket for the day.
“They reached out to us, we figured it would be a really good way to help out,” said Walz. “We collected over 4,000 cans, so we had pretty good results there.”
As of Jan. 17, all supplemental food bags will be delivered to meal program participants to store, and use on days when meals are not able to be delivered.
“This is the best year that we’ve had, and we had some great donors,” said Mulhern. “The community really showed up for us.”
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone