Columbia County ADRC sees most successful meal program food drive yet

Columbia County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center held its largest non-perishable food drive throughout December, allowing home-bound senior citizens to have meals on days with inclement weather throughout the remaining winter months.

The aim of the food drive was to provide supplemental, non-perishable food and meals for participants in their home-delivered meal program, which delivers warm meals to more than 150 home-bound county residents.

The need for this supplemental food arises when snowy or extremely cold weather strikes the area closing schools, the ADRC and the home delivered meal program.

In 2019, the ADRC was closed a total of nine days due to weather, and the ADRC was only able to provide a total of two non-perishable supplemental meals to each participant, said Becky Mulhern, ADRC director.

“Last year we only had enough food drive donations for two extra meals, and right away in January they used those two. The next week we were closed four days and then three additional days in Feburary,” said Mulhern.

This year, the ADRC experienced their largest and most successful food drive, said Mulhern. The department received more than 4,000 canned goods, which created 500 bags of food, each bag with enough food for three meals.

