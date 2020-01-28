Columbia County Adult Treatment Court hosts second graduation ceremony, celebrates two graduates

Columbia County’s Adult Drug Treatment Court program celebrated its second graduation ceremony Monday, marking the completion of the program for two participants.

Samantha Sonnenberg and William Dake completed the program, which is designed to help those with addiction problems receive treatment instead of serving jail or prison time for non-violent misdemeanor or felony charges, in approximately two years.

Circuit Court Judge Todd Hepler, who presides over the Treatment Court program, said hosting graduation ceremonies are important because it serves as a reward for the participants' hard work and provides a positive opportunity to celebrate with friends, families and supporters.

“It’s to celebrate the accomplishment. It’s important to remind them, their families and the community about how far they’ve come,” said Hepler. “Obviously, this is not the end. This isn’t a magic wand that makes it all better, but hopefully we have given them the tools that they need to stay sober.”

For Sonnenberg, the ceremony marks the start of a new lifestyle. Reflecting on her time in the program, she said she was resistant to receiving help initially, but is ultimately grateful for the second chance it provided her.