Columbia County Adult Treatment Court hosts second graduation ceremony, celebrates two graduates

Columbia County’s Adult Drug Treatment Court program celebrated its second graduation ceremony Monday, marking the completion of the program for two participants.
Samantha Sonnenberg and William Dake completed the program, which is designed to help those with addiction problems receive treatment instead of serving jail or prison time for non-violent misdemeanor or felony charges, in approximately two years.
Circuit Court Judge Todd Hepler, who presides over the Treatment Court program, said hosting graduation ceremonies are important because it serves as a reward for the participants' hard work and provides a positive opportunity to celebrate with friends, families and supporters.
“It’s to celebrate the accomplishment. It’s important to remind them, their families and the community about how far they’ve come,” said Hepler. “Obviously, this is not the end. This isn’t a magic wand that makes it all better, but hopefully we have given them the tools that they need to stay sober.”
For Sonnenberg, the ceremony marks the start of a new lifestyle. Reflecting on her time in the program, she said she was resistant to receiving help initially, but is ultimately grateful for the second chance it provided her.
“I had no idea what to expect. I’d only heard about drug court and this was a new program,” said Sonnenberg. “Eventually I came to the conclusion that this is here to help me. Once I got over the hurdle of ‘oh, they’re trying to punish me’, I got to a point of doing what I needed to do, and face my consequences.”
Sonnenberg has plans that will require her to stay sober.
“I’m going to keep working. I still have probation for a couple years,” said Sonnenberg. “But then I think it would be really fun to move on, like move out of state and kind of become a grownup.”
Dake said he felt supported through treatment.
“My experience was pretty good, they have a lot of people that may not have went through the exact things I have, but in reality they are just there to help," said Dake. “It makes it easier to talk to people.”
Now that he has completed the program, Dake said he is looking forward to spending time with his family.
“I’m feeling good,” said Dake. “I want to keep moving forward with the family I guess. We’ve all been through quite a long haul.”
The Adult Treatment Court program offers an alternative to jail or prison time for those with non-violent offenses, as well as providing an alternative to revocation of probation for drug-related offenses by offering treatment for addictions.
The program is designed to reduce rates of re-offending as well as incarceration for those who have substance abuse issues.
The program began in 2017, and has graduated one other participant.
