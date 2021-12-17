Columbia County agree to opioid settlement terms in national litigation

“We don’t know when we’ll get the money,” Ruf said. “We also don’t know what strings will be connected to the funds.”

County Supervisor and State Representative Jon Plumer authored and introduced Assembly Bill 374 which relates to the opioid settlement in Madison in June.

“This bill is near and dear to me. The money used from this settlement is set to be used to treat opioid addiction,” Plumer said.

“This bill which was signed by the Governor gives the money to the counties instead of the state,” Plumer said. He said the original plan was the money would go to the state government, instead of the individual counties.

The bill outlines three main points. It requires state and counties to work to reach settlement with opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers, local governments receive 70% of funds with 30% going to the state and the bill requires the settlement funds to be used for opioid abatement activities and cannot be used for government general funds.

County Supervisor Adam Field asked if there were other settlements in the works and if the county could get more money from the opioid crisis.