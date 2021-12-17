 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbia County agree to opioid settlement terms in national litigation
0 Comments
alert top story

Columbia County agree to opioid settlement terms in national litigation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
121821-port-news-opioid-settlement-1

Columbia County Corporate Council Joe Ruf explains the resolution to accept the national opioid litigation settlement terms to the Board of Supervisors at the Administration building on Wednesday morning.

 JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register

Columbia County officials have agreed to a settlement that will bring $3 million in a nationwide lawsuit regarding the opioids and companies marketing of the drug.

On Wednesday morning, the Columbia County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of accepting settlement terms in a lawsuit including numerous states, and Wisconsin counties. The resolution which passed unanimously states the county will receive $3.03 million.

“Several years ago this county board authorized Columbia County to participate in the national lawsuit, which includes a number of states and municipalities, litigating the issue of whether certain pharmaceutical companies were overly aggressive in marketing opioids therefore leading to some public health issues with addiction and treatment,” Corporate Council Joe Ruf said on Wednesday morning.

Litigation was coordinated through the Wisconsin Counties Association and Susan Fisher of the corporate council office handled much of the work for Columbia County.

Wisconsin produces more cranberries than anywhere else. And nowhere in Wisconsin is the tart red fruit more ubiquitous than the central sands area in Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Wood counties, where cranberries are grown on about 270 farms spread across 21,000 acres. See how one of those farms, Wetherby Cranberry Company in Warrens, harvests this fruit that is unique to North America.

The Daily Register reached out to Corporate Council Ruf and assistant council Fisher about the settlement, but were told they could not comment on ongoing litigation.

The resolution states identifies the settler defendants as McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

“We don’t know when we’ll get the money,” Ruf said. “We also don’t know what strings will be connected to the funds.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

County Supervisor and State Representative Jon Plumer authored and introduced Assembly Bill 374 which relates to the opioid settlement in Madison in June.

“This bill is near and dear to me. The money used from this settlement is set to be used to treat opioid addiction,” Plumer said.

“This bill which was signed by the Governor gives the money to the counties instead of the state,” Plumer said. He said the original plan was the money would go to the state government, instead of the individual counties.

The bill outlines three main points. It requires state and counties to work to reach settlement with opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers, local governments receive 70% of funds with 30% going to the state and the bill requires the settlement funds to be used for opioid abatement activities and cannot be used for government general funds.

County Supervisor Adam Field asked if there were other settlements in the works and if the county could get more money from the opioid crisis.

“The havoc wrecked by the opioid crisis has greatly affected our community,” Field said. “$3 million won’t cover the whole crisis. Can we negotiate for a better deal or more money?”

Ruf said the resolution was to approve or disapprove and because of the scope of the litigation it was not possible for Columbia County to change the terms.

“The money has to be used for opioids, it cannot be used for meth,” Ruf said. He indicated more settlements could be coming in the future.

The Sauk County Board of Supervisors have a similar resolution on the December meeting agenda.

Reporter Bridget Cooke's most memorable from Columbia County in 2021

From endings to new beginnings, here are some of the most memorable stories I covered in 2021.

Portage council agrees on new airport

Portage council agrees on new airport

Portage Common Council members bucked the recommendation from the Airport Commission to improve the existing facility and instead voted to beg…

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA makes abortion pills permanently available by mail

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alsum, Terry
Obituaries

Alsum, Terry

FOX LAKE—Terry Robert Alsum, age 64, of Fox Lake, unexpectedly went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News