Columbia County applying for state DNR funds to expand snowmobile trails

The Columbia County Snowmobile Association, and its 11 clubs are responsible for the continued maintenance of the trails, using the funds the county receives through a contract between both entities.

The maintenance includes removing fallen trees or brush on the trails, marking the trails with signs and coordinating land use contracts between the association and property owners, said Lauren Lacy, president of the Columbia County Snowmobile Association.

Similar maintenance continues into the winter to ensure the trails stay clear and safe for riding once snow comes.

"Throughout winter they maintain them, making sure signs haven't fallen over or any storm damage," said Lacy. "Then doing the opposite in the spring, taking signs down, making sure their is no property damage. And keeping in touch with the land owners to make sure they were happy with the season."

Calkins said when the winter season is good, the trails are widely used and enjoyed by many people.

“Down in the south (in Wisconsin) we get some seasons that don’t get a lot of snow,” said Calkins. “In general as soon as we get snow, they’re pretty widely used. I’ve had people tell me they’ve put 1,000 miles on their machine here. The program's always been well supported.”