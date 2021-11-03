Columbia County approves new district maps

Columbia County approved new district maps at a special meeting Tuesday night.
There was a public hearing held before the meeting at the Columbia County Administration building.
Patti Herman, Lodi, thanked the ad-hoc redistricting committee for their work, but disagreed with one of the main goals of redistricting.
Herman asked why one of the goals of redistricting was protecting incumbents. The response to this question during an earlier meeting was that not enough people run for office in Columbia County.
“Instead of protecting incumbents, you should look at why more people aren’t running for office,” Herman said. “I challenge you to look at why more people aren’t running instead of protecting incumbents.”
Director of Land Information Dean Kaderbeck was in charge of the map process for the county. This included getting all 35 municipalities to approve their maps in a condensed timeline.
“Last time I did this, we had 180 days. We were able to get this maps done in 72 days,” Kaderbeck said.
The main reason for the condensed timeline was a delay in the federal government releasing the 2020 Census data, which sets the parameters for drawing new maps. The districts are drawn by population.
Columbia County has been attempting to make the process as transparent as possible by putting the map information on the county website, Kaderbeck said. The webpage shows the timeline for redistricting as well as an interactive map showing populations.
Supervisor Eric Shimpach made a motion Tuesday evening to reject the city of Portage map. He made accusations of gerrymandering and said accepting the maps could lead to legal actions by residents.
“I’ve heard from several residents who do not see this map as fair,” Shimpach said.
Corporate Council Joe Ruff disagreed and said the best course of action for the county would be accept the map. He said the county map and the 35 municipality maps all meet the requirements set by state statute.
“It is my opinion the best course of action, to avoid legal action, is to approve this map tonight,” Ruff said.
Ruff said Shimpach could not make a motion to reject the Portage maps.
“All of the 35 municipalities would have to re-visit their maps,” Ruff said. “The board cannot approve 34 and have just one denied.”
Ruff said the deadline for getting the maps completed is Dec. 1 so election papers can be circulated in anticipation for the 2022 spring election.
“If the maps aren’t approved tonight, we go back to step two and then we have to hold more public hearings, but there isn’t enough time to go through that process again and meet the Dec. 1 deadline,” Kaderbeck said.
As of Tuesday night, only seven of the 72 Wisconsin counties have approved new district maps, which would make Columbia County the eighth county to have approved the new map, he said.
Shimpach’s motion failed 18-8. Approval of the maps was passed 22-4, with opposing votes from Supervisors Denise Brusveen, Char Holtan, Steve Rohrbeck and Shimpach.