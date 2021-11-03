Columbia County approves new district maps

Columbia County has been attempting to make the process as transparent as possible by putting the map information on the county website, Kaderbeck said. The webpage shows the timeline for redistricting as well as an interactive map showing populations.

Supervisor Eric Shimpach made a motion Tuesday evening to reject the city of Portage map. He made accusations of gerrymandering and said accepting the maps could lead to legal actions by residents.

“I’ve heard from several residents who do not see this map as fair,” Shimpach said.

Corporate Council Joe Ruff disagreed and said the best course of action for the county would be accept the map. He said the county map and the 35 municipality maps all meet the requirements set by state statute.

“It is my opinion the best course of action, to avoid legal action, is to approve this map tonight,” Ruff said.

Ruff said Shimpach could not make a motion to reject the Portage maps.

“All of the 35 municipalities would have to re-visit their maps,” Ruff said. “The board cannot approve 34 and have just one denied.”