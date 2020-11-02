Columbia County approves slight increase for employee pay in 2021

The Columbia County Executive Committee voted to increase the county’s employee salaries by .5% today, after announcing its $83 million budget last month.

The .5 percent increase amounts to approximately 15 cents an hour for 67 county employees, and Supervisor Barry Pufahl of Pardeeville, commented on the county’s inability to provide a larger increase.

“I’m just not sure what else we can do,” said Pufahl.

In 2020, the board approved a 1.5% employee pay increase, and authorized each employee to move up a scale on the staggered pay scale in the county. The .5% increase will be the only increase employees see in the upcoming year.

The county is expecting to a 1.4% levy increase in 2021, compared to a 1% increase last year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has been preparing for minimal or no increase in the 2021 budget and has attempted to keep operating costs low, with Finance Chair Matt Rorhbeck, of Columbus, saying that they would need to get creative to balance the budget.

“This is also the time where there are innovative times to save money and re-approach something in different ways; I want to hear that too,” said Rohrbeck.