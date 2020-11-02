 Skip to main content
Columbia County approves slight increase for employee pay in 2021
The Columbia County Executive Board approved a .5% pay increase for employees in the upcoming year at its meeting on Monday.

The Columbia County Executive Committee voted to increase the county’s employee salaries by .5% today, after announcing its $83 million budget last month.

The .5 percent increase amounts to approximately 15 cents an hour for 67 county employees, and Supervisor Barry Pufahl of Pardeeville, commented on the county’s inability to provide a larger increase.

“I’m just not sure what else we can do,” said Pufahl.

In 2020, the board approved a 1.5% employee pay increase, and authorized each employee to move up a scale on the staggered pay scale in the county. The .5% increase will be the only increase employees see in the upcoming year.

The county is expecting to a 1.4% levy increase in 2021, compared to a 1% increase last year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has been preparing for minimal or no increase in the 2021 budget and has attempted to keep operating costs low, with Finance Chair Matt Rorhbeck, of Columbus, saying that they would need to get creative to balance the budget.

“This is also the time where there are innovative times to save money and re-approach something in different ways; I want to hear that too,” said Rohrbeck.

The 2021 proposed budget is expected to be about $3 million higher than 2020’s $80 million budget.

While the county is planning to slightly increase employees wages, at its October board meeting, the proposed 2021 budget removed one public health nursing position, and placed the position's funding in a contingency fund the department can access if it can demonstrate need.

For the 2020 budget, the Health and Human Services department has five budgeted health nurses, however two of those positions have been vacant most of the year due to unsuccessful attempts to fill the position.

In other action, the executive committee:

  • Voted against allowing committee meetings to take place on Zoom.
  • Voted against automatically providing supporting documents for committee meetings with public notice of agenda. The county will continue to provide the documents upon request.
  • Increased the hours for the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) Marketing and outreach coordinators to 40 hours a week.
  • Authorized the use of Department of Justice (DOJ) grant funds to purchase sanitizing machines for the Huber center at the Columbia County Jail.

