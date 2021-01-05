 Skip to main content
Columbia County area candidates seek office in spring election
Columbia County area candidates seek office in spring election

102220-port-news-voting1 (copy)

Erica Helwig fills out a ballot in October at the Portage Municipal Building.

 BRIDGET COOKE/Daily Register

The deadline for filing candidacy papers for the spring election ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday with little competition in the races. 

In the city of Portage, two incumbents are running for re-election while another is stepping down. Doug Klapper of District 4 filed papers of non-candidacy. Incumbents Dennis Nachreiner of District 3 and Marty Havlovic of District 8 have filed for re-election of their terms that end in April. 

Two Portage School Board seats are up for election this spring. Both incumbents, Dan Garrigan in the rural seat and Connie Shlimovitz in the city seat, are running for re-election. Michael O'Grady has filed paperwork to challenge Shlimovitz.

In Lodi, three at-large school board seats are up, but two of the incumbents -- Michelle Pare and Steven Ricks -- have chosen not to run for re-election. Incumbent Angie Lathrop and newcomer Kristi McMorris filed candidacy paperwork.

Margo Pufahl, current Pardeeville School Board president, is running for re-election. Fellow incumbent Daniel Pulver filed for non-candidacy, leaving his seat open for the individual who garners the most write-in votes.

