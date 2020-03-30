Columbia County asks residents to plan for potential flooding

Columbia County is asking residents in flood-prone areas to heed warnings and make plans for possible evacuations as the Wisconsin River at Portage entered a minor flood stage Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the area until further notice and reported the river level at 17.6 feet. NWS expects the river to rise to a crest of 17.7 feet on Wednesday morning.

The minor flood stage for the Wisconsin River at Portage is 17 feet and the moderate flood stage is 18 feet.

A few homes in the town of Dekorra area near the river have water in their first floors and there is also flooding of outbuildings and yards, according to the NWS flood statement.

“Depending on any future rains, these levels could change very quickly,” Columbia County Emergency Management Coordinator Kathleen Johnson said in a news release Saturday. “With the soils so saturated there is still no place for the water to go. Now is the time to make sure that you move items to higher ground inside and out.”

Residents in low-lying areas or along the any river are encouraged to take “appropriate actions and to monitor the river levels for any changes” at the National Weather Service website (water.weather.gov), Johnson said.