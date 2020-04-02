Columbia County becomes 'self-organized' to fill potential board vacancies as April 7 election looms

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In an emergency board meeting during its declared state of emergency, Columbia County passed an ordinance declaring that it is a self-organized county, to ensure the county board functions if the upcoming April 7 election is cancelled.

Through state statute, by declaring itself self-organized, the board will be able to take actions to fill any vacant county board seats if the April 7 election is cancelled, or if there are any complications or recalls needed, said Joe Ruf, Columbia County corporation counsel.

“One of the things that came to our attention during the state of emergency, is what happens to the county government if next Tuesday's election doesn’t happen, or for some reason the results were challenged,” said Ruf. “This is kind of an insurance thing. We expect to have our election and our county board will get voted in, so if that goes the way we plan we won’t need any of this. But we don’t know what will happen. It’s a technicality but an important one.”