Columbia County becomes 'self-organized' to fill potential board vacancies as April 7 election looms

In an emergency board meeting during its declared state of emergency, Columbia County passed an ordinance declaring that it is a self-organized county, to ensure the county board functions if the upcoming April 7 election is cancelled.
Through state statute, by declaring itself self-organized, the board will be able to take actions to fill any vacant county board seats if the April 7 election is cancelled, or if there are any complications or recalls needed, said Joe Ruf, Columbia County corporation counsel.
“One of the things that came to our attention during the state of emergency, is what happens to the county government if next Tuesday's election doesn’t happen, or for some reason the results were challenged,” said Ruf. “This is kind of an insurance thing. We expect to have our election and our county board will get voted in, so if that goes the way we plan we won’t need any of this. But we don’t know what will happen. It’s a technicality but an important one.”
The resolution to fill county board seats should the election be cancelled or have complications states that the current county board, committees, chairman and vice chairman positions will remain as they are, until a new board can be elected or sworn in. This means that all current elected officials, including board members who did not run for re-election, would continue in their positions.
Legally, the supervisors terms do not end on the date of the election, but on April 21, the date of a statute mandated organizational meeting for county boards, said Ruf.
Ruf said whether an election is held or not, the county must hold the organizational meeting. Ruf recommended the board call the meeting to order, certify open meeting compliance and adjourn. He also said they can swear in new supervisors if an election is held.
“We have to look at now that we’re a self-organized county, what we actually have to do at the April 21 meeting. Statutes say the meeting has to be held, they don’t say it has to be completed,” said Ruf. “We might have to have a call and adjourn, trying to elect our officers and reorganize committees would take all day and would be impossible under the current state of emergency.”
Gov. Tony Evers has stated he will not cancel or postpone the April 7 election, despite many municipalities and counties, such as Madison, Milwaukee and Racine requesting a delay. Green Bay city officials filed a lawsuit last week to stop in-person voting, which was dismissed by a judge.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that a Federal judge decided against delaying the election, which features Wisconsin’s presidential primary, the state supreme court race and local municipal elections.
The judge extended the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot until 5 p.m., April 3, and mandated that all ballots clerks receive until April 13 will be counted.
Columbia County was one of 28 counties in the state that was still considered chartered by the state, instead of self-organized.
By self-organizing, the county is also able to make determinations on the whether they will have staggered terms of office for supervisors, and whether supervisors will receive salaried compensation opposed to per diem compensation. These determinations would require additional resolutions approved by the board.
