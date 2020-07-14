Columbia County begins hiring for new HHS director, denies records requests regarding department, employee investigations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbia County began the hiring process for a new Health and Human Services Department director late last week following the January resignation of its former director, Dawn Woodard.

An ad hoc committee met July 9 and went into a closed session to review and discuss applications for the position, according to the meeting's agenda.

Woodard resigned Jan. 31, after being placed on leave on Jan. 15. At the time, Corporation Counsel Joseph Ruf stated that an investigation of the department would be conducted by von Briesen & Roper, a Madison law firm.

Ruf said then there would be an update on the status of the investigation and Woodard's leave in March. However, the investigation or subject of Woodard's employment with the county has not appeared on any county board agendas since January.

The Portage Daily Register submitted an open records request June 23 for any and all records relating to “disciplinary actions or investigations of conduct against Dawn Woodard during her employment in Columbia County.”

Ruf denied the request on June 29, stating in an email response that the personnel file for Woodard maintained by HHS did not provide any results for the requested records.