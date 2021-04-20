Columbia County board full following swearing in of Manley

Kim Manley is the newest member of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors. She was appointed to seat to represent District 11, which serves the village of Wyocena, town of Springvale Ward 1 and the town of Wyocena Ward 2.
Columbia County Chairman Vern Gove said Manley has worked for a number of villages and cities. He said Manley recently retired as the City of Columbus finance director. She is also a former clerk for the Village of Pardeeville.
“My goal in serving is to give back,” Manley told the full board on Tuesday morning following a brief introduction by Gove. “I hope to be an asset to (the board) and I look forward to working with you all.”
Manley told the board her municipal career started in 1988. She said she recognized many of the faces in the county board room that day.
She was sworn in by Judge Andrew Voigt Tuesday in the county board room.
“I was notified by Kim Manley of Wyocena that she was interested in the position,” Gove explained. “The executive committee interviewed her and voted unanimously to recommend her.”
There was a motion, a second and with no follow-up discussion Manley was approved with no opposing votes to sit on the Columbia County board of supervisors.
The seat had been empty since former Supervisor Doug Ferguson resigned the seat last fall. In his resignation letter, he stated he was resigning to take a year-long road trip with his wife and children.
Employee recognition
Columbia County saw a handful of retirements recently and the county board took time on Tuesday to recognize some of the employees for their dedicated years of service. These employees worked in health and human services, highway department and the sheriff’s office.
One of the honored workers was Donald Bednarik, the long-time Merrimac Ferry operator. Gove joked that he must have enjoyed that time on the water.
Longtime jailor Toni Ebert worked with the sheriff’s office for 35 years and Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Ott was also recognized for his time with the department. Ott said it was an honor to serve the community for over 30 years.
“That’s a tough job,” Gove said. He thanked all the employees individually after giving them a framed certificate.
Ott said over the last 30 years he met a lot of people in the community and whether it was while pumping gas or at an event people would often thank him for his good work.
"So many people would say 'hang in there.' And we really appreciate it," Ott said after saying how policing has changed over the last 30 years of his career.