Columbia County board full following swearing in of Manley

Kim Manley is the newest member of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors. She was appointed to seat to represent District 11, which serves the village of Wyocena, town of Springvale Ward 1 and the town of Wyocena Ward 2.

Columbia County Chairman Vern Gove said Manley has worked for a number of villages and cities. He said Manley recently retired as the City of Columbus finance director. She is also a former clerk for the Village of Pardeeville.

“My goal in serving is to give back,” Manley told the full board on Tuesday morning following a brief introduction by Gove. “I hope to be an asset to (the board) and I look forward to working with you all.”

Manley told the board her municipal career started in 1988. She said she recognized many of the faces in the county board room that day.

She was sworn in by Judge Andrew Voigt Tuesday in the county board room.

“I was notified by Kim Manley of Wyocena that she was interested in the position,” Gove explained. “The executive committee interviewed her and voted unanimously to recommend her.”

There was a motion, a second and with no follow-up discussion Manley was approved with no opposing votes to sit on the Columbia County board of supervisors.

