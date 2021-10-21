Columbia County Board gives itself raises

The American Rescue Plan Act was signed by President Joe Biden in March. The $1.9 trillion emergency legislative package is designed to provide immediate assistance to communities handling COVID-19.

Shonna Neary of the Columbia County Accounting department gave a presentation on the funds Wednesday night at the monthly board of supervisors meeting.

Columbia County is set to receive just over $11 million dollars of federal funding. The county received half of the funds this year and will receive the other $5.5 million sometime in 2022.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Neary said the Columbia County executive committee has approved an estimated $4.9 million in spending. This includes all employees will receive a premium pay bonus of $1,200.

“We’ve allocated those funds for all employees through 2024,” Neary said. According to county documents that is $2.4 million, the largest request that have been approved.

Neary said other large expenses are personal protective equipment for all departments.

One supervisor asked Neary if there will be any oversight from the full board or if decisions were only going to be made solely by the executive committee.