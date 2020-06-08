Columbia County Board sees three vacant seats, hopes to fill by middle of July

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Columbia County Board has vacant seats in three districts and is working on filling them by mid-July.

The vacant District 7 seat has been empty since the April 7 election, and represents the city of Portage, wards 2 and 4. In the last term, supervisor Craig Robson filled the seat.

District 13, which represents the town of Pacific wards 1-3, is left empty after former vice chairman Dan Drew resigned.

Drew served as vice chairman in his last term, and was nominated in the chairman elections at the boards May meeting, when they elected officers, standing rules and decided committee assignments after the April election.

Drew lost the chairman election 19-7, and Supervisor Vern Gove of Portage was elected for his fourth consecutive term as chairman.

The District 28 seat is left vacant by Supervisor Kevin Kessler. District 28 represents the town of West Point Wards 1-3.

Drew and Kessler could not be reached for comment on June 8.

County Clerk Sue Moll said that any residents of the Districts with vacant seats who are interested should send a letter of application to Gove by June 26. Moll said she has not yet received any applications for the open seats.