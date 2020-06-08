Columbia County Board sees three vacant seats, hopes to fill by middle of July

The Columbia County Board has vacant seats in three districts and is working on filling them by mid-July.
The vacant District 7 seat has been empty since the April 7 election, and represents the city of Portage, wards 2 and 4. In the last term, supervisor Craig Robson filled the seat.
District 13, which represents the town of Pacific wards 1-3, is left empty after former vice chairman Dan Drew resigned.
Drew served as vice chairman in his last term, and was nominated in the chairman elections at the boards May meeting, when they elected officers, standing rules and decided committee assignments after the April election.
Drew lost the chairman election 19-7, and Supervisor Vern Gove of Portage was elected for his fourth consecutive term as chairman.
The District 28 seat is left vacant by Supervisor Kevin Kessler. District 28 represents the town of West Point Wards 1-3.
Drew and Kessler could not be reached for comment on June 8.
County Clerk Sue Moll said that any residents of the Districts with vacant seats who are interested should send a letter of application to Gove by June 26. Moll said she has not yet received any applications for the open seats.
“Chair Gove will review the letters and give applicants an opportunity to present their qualifications and pertinent background information at the Executive Committee meeting on July 6,” Moll said in a news release.
After applicants present their information to the executive committee, Gove and the committee will make a recommendation for appointments to the full county board. The board will votes on the appointments at their July 15 meeting.
People appointed to the vacant seats will fulfill the rest of the term, which will be through April 19, 2022, Moll said.
“There is no statutory required timeline to appoint vacancies to the county board,” said Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf. “Chair Gove hopes to fill the vacant seats by mid-July, 2020, if qualified applicants apply and are willing to serve.”
