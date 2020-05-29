Columbia County board swears in supervisors, elects officers after delayed organizational meeting

Vern Gove was elected to his fourth term as chairman of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors at the board's Wednesday meeting at the county Administration Building.
The board swore in supervisors, elected officers and adopted board rules while meeting entirely in-person for the first time since March.
Due to COVID-19, the board held its statutory April 21 reorganizational meeting virtually, where it swore in only its five new supervisors via a video-conference call.
All 28 supervisors were present in the boardroom Wednesday while sitting one seat apart from each other. They were sworn in by Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Voigt.
Gove was elected by a 19-7 vote using a secret ballot. He has served for six consecutive years as chairman.
“Thank you for re-electing me,” Gove said. “I can assure you that things will be the same way as they were the last six years. I don't plan on making any changes with the way I’ve been doing things. I look forward to working with the new people.”
In early April, a group of past board and committee chairman circulated a letter to board members urging a return to a tradition of chairmen serving a single term before passing the position to the vice chairman.
The letter urged the new board not to re-elect Gove, and return to this tradition by electing Supervisor Dan Drew of Pardeeville, who served as first vice chairman during Gove's prior terms.
Drew was nominated in the chairman election on Wednesday and received the seven votes that didn't go to Gove.
Supervisor Jim Foley of Arlington was elected first vice chairman. Foley served as second vice chairman in the last two-year term.
Supervisor Bob Koch of Lodi was elected second vice chairman.
The board passed a motion to re-approve the standing rules of the board.
Supervisor Kevin Kessler of Lodi suggested the board create an ad hoc committee to update the standing rules of the board.
“I believe it’s been six years since we last updated the standing rules. I’m aware of a number of updates and amendments that are required, but there were not amendments brought forth for the new county board,” Kessler said. “I suggest we adopt these on an interim basis and appoint a standing ad hoc rules committee to take a look at the rules.”
Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf said the Executive Committee would be responsible for updating and amending the board's rules.
“We’re in unusual circumstances," Ruf said. "That’s why we kept them as is and kept going. The next step is this will be something the Executive Committee looks at moving forward. I anticipate that happening at some point in the future.”
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.