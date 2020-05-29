Columbia County board swears in supervisors, elects officers after delayed organizational meeting

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Vern Gove was elected to his fourth term as chairman of the Columbia County Board of Supervisors at the board's Wednesday meeting at the county Administration Building.

The board swore in supervisors, elected officers and adopted board rules while meeting entirely in-person for the first time since March.

Due to COVID-19, the board held its statutory April 21 reorganizational meeting virtually, where it swore in only its five new supervisors via a video-conference call.

All 28 supervisors were present in the boardroom Wednesday while sitting one seat apart from each other. They were sworn in by Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Voigt.

Gove was elected by a 19-7 vote using a secret ballot. He has served for six consecutive years as chairman.

“Thank you for re-electing me,” Gove said. “I can assure you that things will be the same way as they were the last six years. I don't plan on making any changes with the way I’ve been doing things. I look forward to working with the new people.”

In early April, a group of past board and committee chairman circulated a letter to board members urging a return to a tradition of chairmen serving a single term before passing the position to the vice chairman.