Columbia County Board to vote on $83 million budget next week

On Tuesday morning Columbia County Supervisors will vote on the 2022 proposed budget of $83,975,640. The finance committee has been working on the budget since September.
Supervisor Matt Rohrbeck said the committee set a goal for a zero percent increase from the 2021 budget. One major addition to the proposed budget from 2021 is a new county agriculture agent following changes to UW-extension changes.
“Columbia County Ag agent George Koepp retired and Columbia County needs to decide a direction for the agriculture program for this budget,” Rohrbeck said.
He explained this to the county board at a recent meeting where the 2022 budget books were handed out to supervisors. Rohrbeck said UW-Extension is changing policies to agriculture agent positions that would become regional and shared with other counties.
Rohrbeck said UW-Extension will still be in Columbia County and continue to run the county 4-H program but would be sharing an Ag agent with one or two other counties.
If Columbia County decides to approve the new county position there would be a full time county specific ag agent which would be a high county levy cost because if the county opts for the shared position the county levy limit would be less or equal to the 2021 budget.
An agriculture survey was sent out to over 2,500 county landowners with 10 acres or more. Over 400 responded a 15 percent response rate showed the county has diverse needs.
“These results showed residents need for a full time ag agent due to the diverse land needs across the county,” Rohrbeck said.
The finance committee is recommending in the 2022 proposed budget to hire a full-time county ag agent. Rohrbeck outlined the reasoning for this decision based on accountability, organization and service criteria.
“The county would have more accountability and service with a full-time agent instead of a shared agent with other counties,” Rohrbeck said.
Following Rohrbeck’s presentation on Oct. 20, Supervisor John Stevenson said this decision was misguided.
“I have a problem with the county walking away from the resources UW-Extension offer,” Stevenson said. “I have real strong feelings about this. This is misguided.”
County Chair Vern Gove said there would be time to discuss the matter further at the Nov. 9 meeting.
Rohrbeck also gave a summary of the 2022 proposed budget stating the proposed mill rate is 4.422%, a 5 percent decrease from 2021. The mill rate in 2021 was 4.667%
“This is the lowest mill rate since 2011,” Rohrbeck said. He added the levy limit has increased by 1.26% for 2022 to $28.46 million after being $28.02 million.
The budget is available to view online before the public hearing on Tuesday morning during the Board of Supervisors meeting.
“This is a good, well-rounded budget,” Rohrbeck said. “This is what is best for county residents by applying taxpayer dollars and limited resources wisely enabling successful programs and services.”