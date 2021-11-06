Columbia County Board to vote on $83 million budget next week

On Tuesday morning Columbia County Supervisors will vote on the 2022 proposed budget of $83,975,640. The finance committee has been working on the budget since September.

Supervisor Matt Rohrbeck said the committee set a goal for a zero percent increase from the 2021 budget. One major addition to the proposed budget from 2021 is a new county agriculture agent following changes to UW-extension changes.

“Columbia County Ag agent George Koepp retired and Columbia County needs to decide a direction for the agriculture program for this budget,” Rohrbeck said.

He explained this to the county board at a recent meeting where the 2022 budget books were handed out to supervisors. Rohrbeck said UW-Extension is changing policies to agriculture agent positions that would become regional and shared with other counties.

Rohrbeck said UW-Extension will still be in Columbia County and continue to run the county 4-H program but would be sharing an Ag agent with one or two other counties.