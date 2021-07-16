 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbia County brainstorming ideas for federal funds
0 Comments
alert top story

Columbia County brainstorming ideas for federal funds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
031821-port-news-county-rohrbeck (copy)

Columbia County Supervisor Matthew Rohrbeck, Columbus, speaks to the Columbia County Board of Supervisors in March.

 SUSAN ENDRES, Daily Register

Columbia County officials have begun discussing what can be done with over $11 million the county is set to receive as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The American Rescue Plan Act is a stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden in March. The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill allocates $350 billion to help state, county and local governments to help with possible setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portage area elementary students made projects highlighting at the turn of the millennium what they thought the world would look like in 2021.

Columbia County will receive $11.15 million dollars. Municipalities across the county are set to receive funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, like the city of Portage which is set to receive just over a million dollars from the federal program.

The Columbia County Finance committee met Thursday morning and discussed federal guidelines for the funds and where the county could use the funds.

Matthew Rohrbeck is chair of the Finance committee, he said the committee mostly discussed guidelines and possible projects the county may undertake.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Department heads have brought us a few possible projects,” Rohrbeck said. “We’re still brainstorming how we can use the funds.”

Rohrbeck said some of the projects focus on mental health services, outdoor recreation projects, road improvements and broadband service updates.

“There are ideas for expanded services, creating new opportunities, but first we are waiting for more guidance from the federal government,” Rohrbeck said. “There are a variety of different areas we are looking into.”

Until the county is given more guidelines, Rohrbeck said the committee is implementing a wait and see approach.

“A lot of municipalities are taking this approach,” Rohrbeck said. He explained the county already has 50% of the funds and will receive the other half next year.

“If we go forward with a $2 million solid waste expansion project and spend that money. Then the federal government comes back and says we can’t use that money – we have to repay those funds,” Rohrbeck said. “We are trying to avoid spending the money in places not in accordance with the federal guidelines.”

Rohrbeck said the finance committee will continue receiving updates on the federal funds throughout the year.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

How Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos will soar into space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Slama, Ashley Marie
Obituaries

Slama, Ashley Marie

PORTAGE – Ashley Marie Slama, 23, of Portage, was unexpectedly and selfishly taken from this world due to a tragic car accident at no fault of…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News