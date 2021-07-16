Columbia County brainstorming ideas for federal funds

Columbia County officials have begun discussing what can be done with over $11 million the county is set to receive as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The American Rescue Plan Act is a stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden in March. The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill allocates $350 billion to help state, county and local governments to help with possible setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbia County will receive $11.15 million dollars. Municipalities across the county are set to receive funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, like the city of Portage which is set to receive just over a million dollars from the federal program.

The Columbia County Finance committee met Thursday morning and discussed federal guidelines for the funds and where the county could use the funds.

Matthew Rohrbeck is chair of the Finance committee, he said the committee mostly discussed guidelines and possible projects the county may undertake.

“Department heads have brought us a few possible projects,” Rohrbeck said. “We’re still brainstorming how we can use the funds.”

Rohrbeck said some of the projects focus on mental health services, outdoor recreation projects, road improvements and broadband service updates.