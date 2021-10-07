Columbia County business success story highlights economic development efforts

Atwill Medical Solutions based in Lodi, has been awarded as the top business in the state by expanding business operations while remaining vital to the community.
The Columbia County Economic Development Corporation nominated Attwill Medical Solutions for the award and last month it was accepted by CCEDC executive director Cheryl Fahrner.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Attwill continued supplying reagents for COVID-19 testing and the company assisted with advanced delivery systems for the vaccine, Fahrner said. Those were the reasons Attwill was nominated.
During a ceremony held last week in Lodi, Attwill co-founders William Jackson and Attilio Di Fiore accepted the award from Fahrner and Lodi Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd.
Atwill is just one of the businesses CCEDC advises. Bruce Jonet formerly of Cardinal Glass said CCEDC was instrumental when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“CCEDC came through for us when we needed someone to communicate our concerns to the Governor’s office prior to the Safer at Home order,” Jonet said. “We are thankful for the vital work CCEDC does for the area.”
The Columbia County Economic Development Corp. is designed to help not only businesses but the whole community. This includes helping local school districts applying and receiving $2.5 million in grants and expanding broadband access.
The non-profit organization depends on grants and donations from businesses for donations and support.
The CCEDC focuses on grant writing along with business development and Fahrner said a part of that is tourism.
“We create a Columbia County Guide that talks about the cities and villages in the area, nature areas and trails, fun area events and activities and lists community events that are submitted and eligible to be listed on our events calendar online and in the printed guide,” Fahrner said. “It includes the Amish area map, bike map and a county road map.”
Fahrner said economic development along with community development make a community stronger.
“CCEDC has written letters of support for Public Service Commission Broadband Expansion Grants, and has also supported educational partners in broadband expansion efforts,” Fahrner said. “In March 2020, $470,524 in awards were awarded for high speed service to 947 residents and 84 businesses.”
CCEDC is located in the Portage Enterprise Center, 1800 Kutzke Road. The building was made possible due to a partnership with CCEDC, the city of Portage and Madison Area Technical College.
The CCEDC applied for $2.4 million in funds and received it. Fahrner said this made the Enterprise Center a reality in 2010.
“The Portage Enterprise Center offers entrepreneurs and businesses a place to grow,” Fahrner said. “It is a business assistance center, incubator, accelerator, and MATC – Training & Development Center.”
The CCEDC is working with the UniverCity Year Program and have identified a number of projects for 2022.
For the city of Portage there is a project scheduled to design or review the Northside Business Park. There is a proposed 19-acre commercial development adjacent to I-39 on Portage’s northside.
Another project is in the village of Rio with grant writing and finding funding. The village is looking to repair the existing fire station, replace two fire trucks and replace an ambulance in the next five year. Fahrner said UniverCity Year and CCEDC will help the village with writing grants.
There also will be a focus on workforce development, attraction and retention initiatives across all of Columbia County.
“The goal is to draw individuals from outside the area to live, work and play at our many employers,” Fahrner said. “We’ll be looking at how to draw talented individuals to relocate to Columbia County.”
CCEDC will also be looking into diversity and youth engagement. This includes strategies to promote cultural competence with English as a second language opportunities and mentorship/internship possibilities.
“We drive economic development, business retention, expansion and attraction efforts and tourism for Columbia County,” Fahrner said. “Through business retention and expansion visits with area industries that we survey, we also address red flag items. We act as a primary resource and liaison to businesses, industries and communities on economic and community development issues. We assist entrepreneurs who are looking to start a business in Columbia County to resources that are available to them.”