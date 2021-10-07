Columbia County business success story highlights economic development efforts

“The Portage Enterprise Center offers entrepreneurs and businesses a place to grow,” Fahrner said. “It is a business assistance center, incubator, accelerator, and MATC – Training & Development Center.”

The CCEDC is working with the UniverCity Year Program and have identified a number of projects for 2022.

For the city of Portage there is a project scheduled to design or review the Northside Business Park. There is a proposed 19-acre commercial development adjacent to I-39 on Portage’s northside.

Another project is in the village of Rio with grant writing and finding funding. The village is looking to repair the existing fire station, replace two fire trucks and replace an ambulance in the next five year. Fahrner said UniverCity Year and CCEDC will help the village with writing grants.

There also will be a focus on workforce development, attraction and retention initiatives across all of Columbia County.

“The goal is to draw individuals from outside the area to live, work and play at our many employers,” Fahrner said. “We’ll be looking at how to draw talented individuals to relocate to Columbia County.”