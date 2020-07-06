Columbia County Circuit Court prepares to reopen in-person sessions

“The state is working to compile numbers on how far behind the court system is, based on numbers of court events that haven’t happened since March,” Voigt said. “We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to accommodate what we presume all of those things that haven’t happened but are still going to need to happen at some point. On top of whatever comes in new.”

The county's plan does not include how it will operate a jury trial once the building reopens, but will slowly begin with other proceedings, Voigt said.

The court will have to submit a second operational plan to the chief justice that covers jury trials before allowing those to proceed.

“The plan isn’t very detailed, on purpose. Just like everybody else, we don’t have any idea what’s going to happen next,” Voigt said. “The plan is generic to provide us with the flexibility to do what we need to do.”

The county’s Executive Committee on Monday approved the hiring of an additional full-time janitor to assist with the additional cleaning that will be needed once the courthouse reopens.