Columbia County Circuit Court prepares to reopen in-person sessions

The Columbia County Circuit Court has adopted a reopening plan that will allow for in-person court proceedings to resume in the near future.
In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered all county courts to submit an operational plan to reopen after remaining closed since March due to COVID-19.
Columbia County’s plan, which was approved by the 5th District’s chief justice on June 30, will require temperature checks, masks and social distancing for all people entering the building.
Each courtroom and witness area will be sanitized in between proceedings, along with public bathrooms being sanitized throughout the business day, said Cory Wiegel, facilities management director.
Plexiglass dividers will be installed between the judge's stand and witness stand, as well as between the judge and court reporter. Dividers will also be installed to separate attorneys and clients.
“We are doing things never in my wildest dreams did I think we would be doing in my life as a circuit court judge,” said Circuit Court Judge Andrew Voigt. “We’ve got to balance everybody's access to the justice system, we’ve got to balance everybody's constitutional rights with their ability to be safe while they’re doing it.”
Voigt said a date for reopening the courthouse has not yet been set, but the system currently has a large backlog of filings and proceedings to work through once it does. He expects that the court will hold in-person and remote proceedings to limit the number of people in the building.
“The state is working to compile numbers on how far behind the court system is, based on numbers of court events that haven’t happened since March,” Voigt said. “We’re trying to figure out how we’re going to accommodate what we presume all of those things that haven’t happened but are still going to need to happen at some point. On top of whatever comes in new.”
The county's plan does not include how it will operate a jury trial once the building reopens, but will slowly begin with other proceedings, Voigt said.
The court will have to submit a second operational plan to the chief justice that covers jury trials before allowing those to proceed.
“The plan isn’t very detailed, on purpose. Just like everybody else, we don’t have any idea what’s going to happen next,” Voigt said. “The plan is generic to provide us with the flexibility to do what we need to do.”
The county’s Executive Committee on Monday approved the hiring of an additional full-time janitor to assist with the additional cleaning that will be needed once the courthouse reopens.
Wiegel said he has estimated that the additional cleaning needed at the courthouse will require three extra hours of work for his department, when the courthouse is not operating at full capacity. He expects the person could be needed for up to eight hours for additional cleaning once the courthouse is fully operational.
“They can clean there and clean at Health and Human Services as well,” Wiegel said. “Right now, I can’t take someone off another cleaning position, otherwise I’m leaving another building with a minimum of three hours less cleaning time there.”
Supervisor Barry Pufaul of Pardeeville is concerned about the cost of hiring an additional full-time employee.
“I realize that this is important, and a lot of these jobs are important,” Pufaul said. “But as I look ahead into our budget for next year, I’m worried about this. I see us trying to have a zero-percent increase, and with us adding more and more positions it’s going to be impossible to do that, unless we decide we can lay off in other areas, and we can’t.”
The hiring will get full board consideration at the July 22 meeting.
