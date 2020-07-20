Columbia County committee denies redistricting referendum, public speaks out against decision

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors Executive Committee denied a resolution earlier this month to place a non-binding referendum regarding 2021 state redistricting on the November ballot.
The referendum would have been placed on the Nov. 3 ballot to gauge public opinion of non-partisan redistricting prior to the state Legislature doing the job next year.
“I was contacted a few months ago by Fair Maps Columbia County asking if I would support a resolution to put a referendum on the fall ballot,” said Supervisor Nancy Long, of Lodi, at the committee meeting earlier this month. “Which would give our citizens a chance to express their opinion about non-partisan redistricting.”
The referendum was voted down unanimously at the committee meeting, which kept it from full-board consideration at the July 15 meeting. Members of the public spoke out against the board's decision during the public comment section of the meeting.
“I’m here to express my frustration and anger about the lack of support for putting a referendum on the November ballot to give residents in Columbia County a chance to weigh in on whether or not they feel non-partisan redistricting should happen in 2021,” Lodi Mayor Ann Groves Lloyd said at the July 15 board meeting.
“I’ve heard many reasons why this shouldn’t happen," she said. "One, this is a state-level issue, residents should contact their state representatives about this. I’ve met with my reps several times on several issues. I get polite smiles and nods and agreements. I leave and then they go the way their party leadership tells them to go.”
Groves Lloyd emphasized that the referendum would be non-binding, and would only allow the public to share their opinions on how state redistricting should occur.
“A referendum gives all voters the opportunity to have their voices heard,” Groves Lloyd said. “The referendum we proposed was non-binding. We are not asking the county to take a position on this issue, but rather allow the voices of our residents to carry the message to state leaders.”
Kayla Barrett, a Portage resident, expressed support for the referendum and was upset by the committee's decision to deny it.
“Service members are told that their sacrifices are important and noble even, in the pursuit of defending American democracy. The idea that every American voice should be heard,” said Barrett at the county board meeting. “So imagine my frustration and my surprise when the Columbia County Executive Committee threw our losses and sacrifices in the garbage at their last meeting.
"We want Columbia County to join the other 52 Wisconsin counties that have already weighed in on this issue," she said. "I have to say I am truly perplexed by these actions. I feel as a voter ... that this is an abuse of the citizens who elected you in the first place. It seems as though the board is choosing democracy when it’s convenient or helpful and then ignoring it when it’s important or uncomfortable.”
Supervisor Adam Field of Portage said the board did not need to reconsider the issue of redistricting as they had already considered a redistricting resolution in 2018.
“We’ve heard kind of one side of the story here. While I certainly believe everyone has the right to voice their opinion, just because someone disagrees with that opinion doesn’t mean they’re doing something nefarious,” Field said. “It’s been stated that the county Executive Committee refused to discuss the issue and that’s just not true. Two years ago, we took up an almost identical resolution, a slight change but the same topic. We had a long debate on it. It was very civil and spirited. The county board voted and they voted that resolution down.”
In 2018, the board discussed passing a resolution supporting non-partisan redistricting and sending the resolution to the state legislature for support, said Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf.
