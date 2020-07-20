Columbia County committee denies redistricting referendum, public speaks out against decision

Groves Lloyd emphasized that the referendum would be non-binding, and would only allow the public to share their opinions on how state redistricting should occur.

“A referendum gives all voters the opportunity to have their voices heard,” Groves Lloyd said. “The referendum we proposed was non-binding. We are not asking the county to take a position on this issue, but rather allow the voices of our residents to carry the message to state leaders.”

Kayla Barrett, a Portage resident, expressed support for the referendum and was upset by the committee's decision to deny it.

“Service members are told that their sacrifices are important and noble even, in the pursuit of defending American democracy. The idea that every American voice should be heard,” said Barrett at the county board meeting. “So imagine my frustration and my surprise when the Columbia County Executive Committee threw our losses and sacrifices in the garbage at their last meeting.