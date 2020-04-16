Columbia County comptroller asks departments to limit spending as revenue drops

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Columbia County’s accounting department is asking other departments to limit "non-essential" spending and purchases as revenue is dropping in the county due to COVID-19 emergency measures.

County Comptroller Lois Schepp asked department heads to limit spending and any non-essential purchasing so the county’s $81 million budget can stay balanced and leave remaining reserves for the 2021 budget, which Schepp said will be heavily impacted by the pandemic.

While Schepp said the county is not currently spending a lot while dealing with the state of emergency, its revenue streams are down 30% from what was anticipated in the 2020 budget.

“We know sales tax is going to be down," she said. "In our investments we were getting about 2 percent back, now we’re down to about nothing. Our public charges, people aren’t coming in and getting services..."

“Typically by July we collect between 60-63% of taxes,” said Schepp. “We anticipate that is going to be much lower. How much lower we don’t know.”

That could be a challenge in August when the county distributes the taxes it has collected to various taxing entities including school districts, municipalities and the state. The county is responsible for the payouts even if it has not collected all the funds.