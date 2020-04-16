Columbia County comptroller asks departments to limit spending as revenue drops

Columbia County’s accounting department is asking other departments to limit "non-essential" spending and purchases as revenue is dropping in the county due to COVID-19 emergency measures.
County Comptroller Lois Schepp asked department heads to limit spending and any non-essential purchasing so the county’s $81 million budget can stay balanced and leave remaining reserves for the 2021 budget, which Schepp said will be heavily impacted by the pandemic.
While Schepp said the county is not currently spending a lot while dealing with the state of emergency, its revenue streams are down 30% from what was anticipated in the 2020 budget.
“We know sales tax is going to be down," she said. "In our investments we were getting about 2 percent back, now we’re down to about nothing. Our public charges, people aren’t coming in and getting services..."
“Typically by July we collect between 60-63% of taxes,” said Schepp. “We anticipate that is going to be much lower. How much lower we don’t know.”
That could be a challenge in August when the county distributes the taxes it has collected to various taxing entities including school districts, municipalities and the state. The county is responsible for the payouts even if it has not collected all the funds.
Schepp said in a usual month, the county spends about $6.7 million, but in August it spends about $38 million.
Because the county declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus in the beginning of April, it could be eligible for federal reimbursement for any virus-related expenses.
While the county could be eligible for reimbursement, it would not see those funds for many months or even until 2021, said Schepp.
Virus-related expenses the county has experienced include $48,000 to purchase 60 additional laptops to allow county employees to work from home.
Currently the funding for that purchase is coming directly out of the MIS department budget, but MIS Director David Drews is hopeful the county will eventually be reimbursed.
“I believe the payment for this will hopefully be coming from the COVID relief fund, but that is something we’ll find out down the road,” said Drews.
Additionally, at its emergency Executive Committee meeting, the county approved the $40,000 purchase of a UV blacklight cleaning robot for the sheriff’s office. The device can be used to sterilize rooms. Several area health care facilities have added similar robots this year.
Sheriff Roger Brandner said he is hopeful the county will be reimbursed for the expense, but the upfront money will likely come out of surpluses in the sheriff’s department budget as well as emergency management’s budget.
