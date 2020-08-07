Columbia County considers new-position requests, pay increases

Columbia County kicked off its 2021 budget planning with an annual joint committee meeting where department heads made requests for new staff positions for the next year.
In June, Finance Committee Chairman Matt Rohrbeck of Columbus announced the county and department heads should expect no budget increase in 2021, due to losses in revenue from COVID-19.
On Friday, the Executive Committee and the Human Resources Committee met and heard requests from department heads for five new positions and multiple different pay increases for employees for the coming year.
Katie Day, the acting director of Health and Human Services, requested two new social worker positions, one of which would be 60 percent grant-funded leaving about $28,000 to be funded by the county’s tax levy.
“The position is supporting families with children with physical, emotional and intellectual disabilities,” said Day. “We are having a difficult time serving all of the families with three social workers serving 40 families.”
The second social worker position would be entirely levy funded and cost the county $72,470 annually for salary and benefits. and would work with the Child Protective Services division in the county.
“We have families that come onto our caseload for the safety concerns of children, our social workers are maintaining cases for over a year as new cases are coming in,” said Day. “We’re finding it very difficult to safely keep children in the home.”
The Veterans Service Office requested a full time administrative assistant, citing a high call volume and needing the ability to work more hands-on with veterans as a reason for needing the new position.
“Between 2018 and 2019, we went from 700 office visits to over 1,000 office visits with 602 different, individual veterans coming in,” said Veterans Service Officer Rebekka Cary. “It’s not only about the increase in the amount of what we have to do in there, it’s my ability to have the time to work with the veterans.”
Facilities Management requested two new janitor positions for maintenance of the county-owned buildings.
Both committees rated each position from 1-22, and voted to forward their recommendations to the Finance Committee to determine which if any positions are approved in the 2021 budget.
Rohrbeck said the 2021 budget will be difficult and expects there could be budget cuts in some departments.
“Everything really depends on what revenues look like next year. Those are still up in the air and everything’s going to play a factor when it comes to budget numbers,” said Rohrbeck. “This is also the time where there are innovative times to save money and re-approach something in different ways; I want to hear that too.”
The county determines pay grade on a step scale with a $2.50 per hour increase with each step up, said Joe Ruf, the county’s attorney and human resources director.
For the 2020 budget, the county board approved a 1.5 percent pay increase for every employee, along with approving each employee increasing a step on the pay scale.
For 2021, the Human Resources and Executive committees are considering a smaller pay increase — the increases range from zero to 1 percent — with options including allowing and not allowing step increases on the pay scale.
The Executive Committee will discuss and possibly take action on that at its meeting Monday.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.