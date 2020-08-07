Columbia County considers new-position requests, pay increases

The Veterans Service Office requested a full time administrative assistant, citing a high call volume and needing the ability to work more hands-on with veterans as a reason for needing the new position.

“Between 2018 and 2019, we went from 700 office visits to over 1,000 office visits with 602 different, individual veterans coming in,” said Veterans Service Officer Rebekka Cary. “It’s not only about the increase in the amount of what we have to do in there, it’s my ability to have the time to work with the veterans.”

Facilities Management requested two new janitor positions for maintenance of the county-owned buildings.

Both committees rated each position from 1-22, and voted to forward their recommendations to the Finance Committee to determine which if any positions are approved in the 2021 budget.

Rohrbeck said the 2021 budget will be difficult and expects there could be budget cuts in some departments.

“Everything really depends on what revenues look like next year. Those are still up in the air and everything’s going to play a factor when it comes to budget numbers,” said Rohrbeck. “This is also the time where there are innovative times to save money and re-approach something in different ways; I want to hear that too.”