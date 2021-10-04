Columbia County COVID vaccination rate above state average

The good news for the county is that percentage of cases and the percentage of positivity have both gone down. New cases are over 33% and percentage of positive cases went down 1.5%. However, the new hospital admissions went up 150%.

Wisconsin DHS has broken down people vaccinated by population. The data show over 95% of Columbia County residents over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated with 97.8% received one dose of the vaccine. Also, over 70% of people of the age of 18 are fully vaccinated and 74% of that age range have received at least one dose.

Since people 12 years and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine that statistic has been added to the data. In Columbia County 68.2% of people or 33,952 people 12 and older are fully vaccinated with 72.5% of people over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of all the population in the county 59% of the county population are fully vaccinated and 62.8% of the total population have received one dose of the vaccine.

The DHS data for the whole state show 56.9% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose and 54% of residents have completed the vaccine series. 68% of Wisconsin adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 64.7% of adults are fully vaccinated.