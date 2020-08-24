Columbia County DA files to drop sexual assault charges against correctional officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbia County district attorney has filed to drop sexual assault charges against a correctional officer in light of new evidence casting doubt on the original allegation.

Logan Schultz, 28, was charged in June with second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff and misconduct by a public official. He was sent to jail in lieu of posting a signature bond and faced more than 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines if convicted on all counts. However, according to court records, District Attorney Brenda Yaskal filed to drop the charges Aug. 14. A motion hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Schultz was accused of sexually assaulting a prisoner in the prisoner's cell at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage. According to Yaskal's motion to dismiss, the investigation revealed new information that would have made the state reconsider its ability to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

A witness who claimed to have seen the alleged incident later said he was not there and did not see what occurred.

