An office manager in the district attorney's office and security officers for county buildings were among the requests for the 2020 budget heard Friday by Columbia County's Executive and Human Resources committees.
Members of the panels heard from eight county departments that spoke about 30 positions to be updated or created. Updates include making current part-time positions into full time, increasing hours worked or providing raises for county employees. There were eight requests for new positions.
The district attorney’s office requested a new position for a managing attorney. The position would be full time, and would include the employee working no more than half time doing assistant district attorney work. The employee would serve as an office manager and supervise county employees for the other half.
District Attorney Brenda Yaskal said the office manager portion of the job is vital to the position, so there is a county employee supervising county employees. In the past, the county has had the district attorney, who is a state employee, supervise county employees.
“As we all know, that became an issue earlier in the year with my predecessor,” said Yaskal. “And we had some issues going on in the office with county employees. We want someone to be a liaison, someone county employees go to, a person to be in the office to have a better handle on what is going on.”
Yaskal’s predecessor, Tristan Eagon, abruptly resigned from her position in April, claiming in her resignation letter the county officials were responsible for an understaffed office.
County Board Chairman Vern Gove of Portage expressed his support for the position, saying that a position like this would help organize the district attorney's office.
“Everyone in this room knows about what happened in the DA’s office,” said Gove. “It’s downright embarrassing to be honest with you. We almost lost some very good employees because of that.”
The position is estimated to add $98,000 to the county’s 2020 budget, according to budget documents.
Building security
Other new positions recommended include hiring three security guards for the County Administration and Health and Human Services buildings at a rate of $20 per hour.
The officers would not have arrest authority, and the Facilities Management Department is considering whether the guards should be armed with electronic control devices.
Human Resources Director Joseph Ruf said current ordinances do not allow anyone who is not a sworn officer to carry any kind of weapon inside the Administration Building. The ordinance would need to be changed by the county board before security personnel could carry any sort of control device or weapon.
“It’s different with these building than the courthouse," Ruf said. “These folks would be civilian, non-sworn, non-weapon carrying security officers. Just keeping an eye on any issues that may occur.”
Gove expressed concern about incidents that have occurred in the building and he believed having security in the building would have been beneficial.
Human Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Rashke of the village of Wyocena said having an unarmed officer in the building could cause more harm than good, and said he would consider approving security if the guards could be armed.
“One way of looking at it is you have a security officer who is unarmed, if I were a member of the public I’m going to assume certain things about my safety in this building that may or may not be true,” said Rashke. “In my experience it increases liability instead of decreases liability.”
Other positions
Other departments that requested new positions include the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center’s request for a dementia care specialist, which could be fully funded through a grant if the county receives funding from the state.
Health and Human Services requested new positions for a social worker and a children and families supervisor. In addition, the department asked for the OWI Treatment Court coordinator and the Drug Treatment Court Program coordinator to have their working hours increased.
The sheriff’s office requested wage adjustments for its lieutenants, which would cost the county an additional $11,000 in 2020.
Members of the two committees ranked each request out of 30, what they believe to be the most important with lower numbers. The rankings will be sent to the Finance Committee for review.
