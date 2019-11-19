Law enforcement officers from all over Columbia County will participate in the fifth annual Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s Shop With A Cop event in early December.
Officers from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Portage, Columbus, Lodi, and Randolph police departments, State Patrol officers and local Department of Natural Resources personnel will have the opportunity to take kids shopping at the Wal-Mart in Portage to purchase Christmas gifts for their families.
Each child is given $75 to $100 to spend and are able to shop for all members of their family with one-on-one help from a law enforcement officer. After shopping, the officers and children will return to the Elks Lodge to wrap the gifts and have have lunch together, with the help of Elks Lodge volunteers.
“This is an event that we all look forward to every year,” said David Clark, a detective sergeant and secretary/treasurer of the Columbia County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. “We have a lot of people who volunteer their time to help out with it.”
There will be a fundraiser to support the event hosted by the Portage Elks Lodge, starting at 3 p.m., Nov. 30. The fundraiser features a meal for $20, and a silent auction. All proceeds from the meal and auction will go to fund the Shop with a Cop event.
Last year the lodge raised almost $6,700 for the event, and Elks Lodge Secretary Tim Green said the lodge hopes to exceed their $7,000 goal.
The Deputy Sheriff’s Association is responsible for choosing the 30 to 40 children and families to participate. They work with school counselors and others who are familiar with family situations to recommend families to be involved.
Green says holding an event like Shop with a Cop can help to change the lives of children throughout the county, by providing them with a positive interaction with law enforcement officers.
“It’s an amazing experience. The smiles on their faces, and having them get to know the officers is great,” said Green. “Often when kids see an officer, it isn’t for a good reason, so to get kids to bond with them on a good level and get to know that cops are people, it’s really great.”
The Elks Lodge is accepting donations for silent auction items, which can be sent to their address or dropped off by Nov. 22. Dinner attendees are asked to pre-pay by Nov. 25.
