Columbia County deputy, suspect suffer minor injuries during arrest

A Columbia County deputy and a Portage resident sustained minor injuries during a drug-related arrest.

Sheriff Roger Brandner said the deputy is resting at home after injuries to his hand and arm while attempting to arrest suspect Jewel Stowers, 37, who was resisting arrest.

The deputy suffered a 2-inch cut along his forearm from a K-9. Brandner said it is not a severe injury or from the dog biting the officer.

“This puncture injury was not from a dog bite but rather from the K-9’s mouth going across the deputy's arm and cutting it with one tooth,” he said.

The deputy stopped Stowers, a Portage resident, for a traffic violation after leaving a known drug area, according to the press release. When the officer began the traffic stop, Stowers exited his vehicle and walked into a nearby gas station, and began running when officers attempted to make contact with him inside the gas station.

When deputies attempted to detain Stowers, he continued to resist arrest. The deputies asked for a Portage K-9 to be deployed to assist in getting Stowers detained.

Stowers was also treated for minor injuries that occurred during the arrest.

Stowers is being held at the Columbia County Jail and is being charged with: possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, resisting causing injury to officer, battery/threat to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing, harassment of police animal and felony bail jumping.

