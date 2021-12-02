Columbia County drafting ordinance allowing ATV traffic

Columbia County roads are closer to opening up ATV/UTV traffic after county officials voted to draft an ordinance Thursday morning.

The Columbia County Highway committee received a recommendation to open county roads to ATV/UTV traffic from the county Traffic Safety Commission in November. The proposal came after a local group asked for the topic to be discussed and gained support over the last four months.

The topic of opening roads to ATV/UTV traffic after a number of neighboring counties have begun opening sections of county roads. This includes a number of municipalities in Columbia County that have opened up roads or are considering it. Sauk County is also discussing the issue.

“I’d like to see this move forward today,” County Supervisor JoAnn Winger said. She explained she is a UTV rider and uses it on a farm.

“There are a lot of ATVs and UTVs riders out there,” Wingers said. “Many villages are suffering economically and this could help. We’ll have to follow the legalities and refer to the laws.

ATV/UTVs must be registered as recreational use or agriculture such as farm work.

