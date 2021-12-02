Columbia County drafting ordinance allowing ATV traffic

Columbia County roads are closer to opening up ATV/UTV traffic after county officials voted to draft an ordinance Thursday morning.
The Columbia County Highway committee received a recommendation to open county roads to ATV/UTV traffic from the county Traffic Safety Commission in November. The proposal came after a local group asked for the topic to be discussed and gained support over the last four months.
The topic of opening roads to ATV/UTV traffic after a number of neighboring counties have begun opening sections of county roads. This includes a number of municipalities in Columbia County that have opened up roads or are considering it. Sauk County is also discussing the issue.
“I’d like to see this move forward today,” County Supervisor JoAnn Winger said. She explained she is a UTV rider and uses it on a farm.
“There are a lot of ATVs and UTVs riders out there,” Wingers said. “Many villages are suffering economically and this could help. We’ll have to follow the legalities and refer to the laws.
ATV/UTVs must be registered as recreational use or agriculture such as farm work.
Assistant Corporation Counsel Susan Fisher said the corporate counsel office is still flushing out the details of an ordinance and has not received any information on liability from the county insurance company.
Traffic Safety Commission members pointed out at a previous meeting that owner manuals usually state ATVs are not to be driven on paved roads.
Fisher said the ordinance that will be drafted will strictly comply with a pair of state statutes which define the usage and laws applied to ATV/UTV traffic.
Columbia County Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy said the department has a draft of an ordinance written in 2017. He said in November the draft was over 90% complete.
That ordinance will now be updated and brought back to the highway committee. Hardy said the Traffic Safety Commission may also review the ordinance before it goes to full county board.
On Thursday the committee unanimously approved writing the ordinance which will also allow county officials to close sections to ATV/UTV if there are traffic and safety concerns.
“We should continue to monitor the roads and limit access on roads with traffic concerns,” Wingers said. “We should move forward with this, it’s a good thing.”