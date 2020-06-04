Columbia County economic recovery team established

CCEDC is in immediate need of supporters, sponsors and investors in our efforts to assist in economic recovery efforts. To help, call Cheryl Fahrner at (608) 742-6161, or email ccedc6161@gmail.com .

CCEDC has a revolving loan fund, loan program to qualifying small businesses. In addition, other local funding sources may be available for small, low interest loans to small business owners. Visit ccedc.com for more information. Additional business resource information links for WEDC, OSHA, CDC, and others can be found at the Columbia County Economic Development Corporation website.