Columbia County election results
April 6 election results:

State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Jill Underly - 5,216 votes

Deborah Kerr - 3,793 votes

Columbus

Columbus Mayor

Mary Arnold - 648 votes

JD Milburn - 545 votes

Common Council

District 1

Sarah Motiff - 222 votes

Nathan Anfinsoin - 175 votes

District 2

Incumbent Trina Reid - 179 votes

Donna Tuttle - 169 votes

District 3

Incumbent Pete Adams - 113 votes

Shelly Albright - 208 votes

Portage

District 3

Incumbent Dennis Nachreiner - 122 votes

District 8

Incumbent Marty Havlovic - 127 votes

Portage School Board

Rural Seat

Incumbent Dan Garrigan - 1,384 votes

City Seat

Incumbents Connie Shlimovitz - 1,209 votes

Michael O’Grady - 445 votes

Lodi

At-large school board

Incumbent Angie Lathrop - 974 votes

Kristi McMorris - 833 votes

Pardeeville School Board

Incumbent Margo Pufahl - 590 votes

Justin Nickel - 717 votes

Chuck Achterberg - 447 votes

