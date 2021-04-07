Columbia County election results

April 6 election results:
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Jill Underly - 5,216 votes
Deborah Kerr - 3,793 votes
Columbus
Columbus Mayor
Mary Arnold - 648 votes
JD Milburn - 545 votes
Common Council
District 1
Sarah Motiff - 222 votes
Nathan Anfinsoin - 175 votes
District 2
Incumbent Trina Reid - 179 votes
Donna Tuttle - 169 votes
District 3
Incumbent Pete Adams - 113 votes
Shelly Albright - 208 votes
Portage
District 3
Incumbent Dennis Nachreiner - 122 votes
District 8
Incumbent Marty Havlovic - 127 votes
Portage School Board
Rural Seat
Incumbent Dan Garrigan - 1,384 votes
City Seat
Incumbents Connie Shlimovitz - 1,209 votes
Michael O’Grady - 445 votes
Lodi
At-large school board
Incumbent Angie Lathrop - 974 votes
Kristi McMorris - 833 votes
Pardeeville School Board
Incumbent Margo Pufahl - 590 votes
Justin Nickel - 717 votes
Chuck Achterberg - 447 votes