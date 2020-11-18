Columbia County escapee calls prison 'bureaucratic failure'

He said it became too much him to handle, especially with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deering said that an adventure can be reinvigorating and recalled how he felt when he experienced the sunrise, the sounds of nature and traffic and kindness from other people on the outside as he walked around bloody and cold after he escaped.

"Like the Grinch, I felt my heart grow within my chest," he said.

Deering apologized to his children for and family members and said he is not the impulsive sexual monster he has been labeled as. He said there was no string of mayhem during either of his prison escapes. Deering noted that it's not clear when he will see his family again as he is placed within "a box within a box somewhere under the prison."

"True freedom lies within, but most of us are too distracted by what's outside of ourselves to recognize it," Deering said.

Judge Hepler said he hopes Deering finds purpose and suggested he write about his experience to help other people.

Several prison staff members resigned or were fired following the escape.

