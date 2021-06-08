Columbia County facing shortage of paramedics and EMS workers across

While area emergency service crews remain staffed, the pool of applicants has been getting smaller over the last 10 years, according to local officials.
Aspirus MedEvac covers the city of Portage and a number of surrounding towns with about 186 square miles and about 16,000 people in their area.
Jason Keffeler is the system director for MedEvac & Trauma Services for Aspirus. He said the team in Portage, staged at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, is currently staffed at an operational level, but continues to have open positions. It is something Keffeler has seen over the last decade.
“10 years ago, we would have an opening in Portage and we would get about a dozen applications,” he said. “Now, we’ll get one or two applications.”
MedEvac Operations Manager Cody Doucette said he's glad to still have a full crew.
“Rural communities are really struggling with keeping enough volunteers on call to continue to do calls,” Doucette said. He said a number of local volunteer EMS units are combining or dissolving.
“When people call 911, they expect an immediate response,” Doucette said. “We are working with them when they are at their worst and it takes a special person to work in this field. It is a rewarding career which helps people every day.”
Keffeler said the shortage is across all trade careers.
“Less people are getting into the trades,” he said. “EMS is in that same bucket.”
EMS workers have long hours as they are a 24/7 service, Keffeler said.
“People want consistent hours and EMS is not a nine to five job,” he said. “There is a competing job market. People want less physical work. We’re seeing a lot of people getting into information and computer jobs like IT. It takes a certain personality for EMS work. This is work where they are helping people.”
Aspirus is working with local technical colleges for recruitment and training purposes.
“Partnering with technical colleges is important because EMS training is hands-on and requires in-person learning,” Keffeler said.
Like most professions, EMS was also affected by COVID-19, especially some of their recruitment operations. Keffeler said EMS workers have not been able to get to the schools to explain the benefits of being an EMS worker.
Doucette and Keffeler said the shortage is a nationwide concern, Aspirus will continue to serve the community. Keffeler added anyone interested in applying for a job with Aspirus MedEvac can apply right on their website.