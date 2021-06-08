Columbia County facing shortage of paramedics and EMS workers across

While area emergency service crews remain staffed, the pool of applicants has been getting smaller over the last 10 years, according to local officials.

Aspirus MedEvac covers the city of Portage and a number of surrounding towns with about 186 square miles and about 16,000 people in their area.

Jason Keffeler is the system director for MedEvac & Trauma Services for Aspirus. He said the team in Portage, staged at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, is currently staffed at an operational level, but continues to have open positions. It is something Keffeler has seen over the last decade.

“10 years ago, we would have an opening in Portage and we would get about a dozen applications,” he said. “Now, we’ll get one or two applications.”

MedEvac Operations Manager Cody Doucette said he's glad to still have a full crew.

“Rural communities are really struggling with keeping enough volunteers on call to continue to do calls,” Doucette said. He said a number of local volunteer EMS units are combining or dissolving.