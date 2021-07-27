Columbia County Fair draws solid crowd in 2021

Columbia County Fair attendance was on par with pre-pandemic events despite having fewer features and some hot weather last week.

Fair Board President Paul Becker estimated the fair in Portage had somewhere between 25,000 and 30,000 attendees from July 18 through Sunday.

The fair, free to attend, does not officially track attendance but sold its maximum 2,500 tickets for each of its Grandstand events Friday and Saturday, Becker said. Friday’s demo derby and Saturday’s rodeo helped the fair raise about $40,000, combined, not including expenses.

“The Grandstand was just packed for both events,” Fair Treasurer Russ Shaw said. “It went really well considering what we all had to go through last year with COVID. I think everybody wanted to get out and have a good time again.”

There was no bingo, adult and 4H project entries were down in 2021 and school art projects were also not submitted, but Becker said the fair “was very successful overall.” He thanked the commitment and enthusiasm from at least 300 volunteers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}