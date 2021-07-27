Columbia County Fair draws solid crowd in 2021

Columbia County Fair attendance was on par with pre-pandemic events despite having fewer features and some hot weather last week.
Fair Board President Paul Becker estimated the fair in Portage had somewhere between 25,000 and 30,000 attendees from July 18 through Sunday.
The fair, free to attend, does not officially track attendance but sold its maximum 2,500 tickets for each of its Grandstand events Friday and Saturday, Becker said. Friday’s demo derby and Saturday’s rodeo helped the fair raise about $40,000, combined, not including expenses.
“The Grandstand was just packed for both events,” Fair Treasurer Russ Shaw said. “It went really well considering what we all had to go through last year with COVID. I think everybody wanted to get out and have a good time again.”
There was no bingo, adult and 4H project entries were down in 2021 and school art projects were also not submitted, but Becker said the fair “was very successful overall.” He thanked the commitment and enthusiasm from at least 300 volunteers.
“Really the biggest thing it comes down to is tradition,” Becker said of holding the fair a year after its cancellation “Grandma and Grandpa went to fairs, Mom and Dad went to the fairs, husbands and wives -- there are lifelong connections made here. It’s a very social event that brings local people together and I think that’s what’s important, and that’s why you get all of this volunteer support.”
Fair Secretary Marianne McMillan said fair attendance “could have been even better” if not for the humidity and hot temperatures during the daytime events. The fair’s use of shuttles on Friday and Saturday nights, moreover, worked efficiently and helped to mitigate some parking issues related to the city’s construction of a new ballfield at the fairgrounds.
“Parking was an issue, at times, especially on Friday night when some people were blocked in,” McMillan said.
Many attendees told McMillan they were just happy the fair could even be held, at all, after events were held only virtually due to public health concerns in 2020.
“Among the youth, and for the people, in general, you could hear them say, ‘Gee, I haven’t seen you for years,’” McMillan said. “There were some people I hadn’t seen in a couple of years, too.
“I think it went very well,” McMillan concluded. “The people definitely appreciated having it back, and so did I.”
GALLERY: Thursday at the 2021 Columbia County Fair
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.