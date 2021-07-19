Columbia County fair is back and it starts with a dog show

The Columbia County Fair theme "A Fair to Remember" helps celebrate 170 years the fair has been offered in the county after it was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Truck and Tractor Pull, Fairest of the Fair, funnel cakes and a beer tent – these things and more are back for 2021 as the Columbia County fair starts this week. On Monday morning the fairgrounds hosted Junior Dog Judging, Rally and Agility competition.
Marianne McMillan is the secretary for the fair board. She said this year will be “as close to normal as possible” as the fair begins the comeback fair officially begins on Wednesday, but events already started at the fairgrounds.
“This year we’ll have a chainsaw carver that will be selling their carvings throughout the fair,” McMillan said. The chainsaw art is one of the improvements to the fair.
“For the grandstand events, there will be bigger tractors this year for the tractor pull,” she said. “So the trucks and tractors will be modified to be more powerful for this year.”
McMillan said there will be a demolition derby Friday night and rodeo Saturday.
Tickets for grandstand events are available at the gate on site. On Thursday night he tractor and truck pull begins at 7 p.m., the demolition derby starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday and the rodeo is scheduled for 7 p.m., Saturday.
“The derby always packs the grandstand on Friday,” McMillan said. “The grandstand events always draw big crowds over the weekend and this year it will be a little different with less parking.”
Parking and admission to the fair is free, but this year there is construction of a new ballfield where there used to be fair parking. McMillan said about 25% of the parking spaces will not be available this year.
“This year we are using school buses to transport people from the County Administration building to the fairgrounds,” McMillan said.
The free shuttle is available on Friday and Saturday and will run from every 15 minutes from the Columbia County Administration Building and Market Square in downtown Portage to the fairgrounds and back to the parking lot from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Then from 9 to 11:30 p.m. the shuttle will just be transporting from the fair to the parking lots.
With the 2020 fair cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions, the fair is taking a number of precautions to keep crowds safe this year, including a pair of free vaccination clinics at the fair on Thursday and Saturday.
“The goal is to keep everyone at the fair safe and let people have a good time,” McMillan said.
McMillan said there will be a number of hand sanitizer stations throughout the fairgrounds. The fair board is planning on closing the midway carnival rides for an hour every night to sanitize the rides.
“We are encouraging people to wear masks if they want to, but we are not – and don’t have the power to – enforce a mask mandate,” McMillan said. “We are also asking people to maintain social distance when possible this week to keep everyone safe.”
This year will also have the exhibition buildings which will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
McMillan said she has heard from the fair board and the members of the public that they cannot wait for the county fair to return. But McMillan is also prepared for the fair to be back.
“Last summer was very boring,” McMillan said. “I usually spend the month of June running around handling fair board stuff, but last summer was very long and boring. We are all happy to have the fair back for this summer.”