Columbia County fair is back and it starts with a dog show

McMillan said there will be a demolition derby Friday night and rodeo Saturday.

Tickets for grandstand events are available at the gate on site. On Thursday night he tractor and truck pull begins at 7 p.m., the demolition derby starts at 7:30 p.m., Friday and the rodeo is scheduled for 7 p.m., Saturday.

“The derby always packs the grandstand on Friday,” McMillan said. “The grandstand events always draw big crowds over the weekend and this year it will be a little different with less parking.”

Parking and admission to the fair is free, but this year there is construction of a new ballfield where there used to be fair parking. McMillan said about 25% of the parking spaces will not be available this year.

“This year we are using school buses to transport people from the County Administration building to the fairgrounds,” McMillan said.

The free shuttle is available on Friday and Saturday and will run from every 15 minutes from the Columbia County Administration Building and Market Square in downtown Portage to the fairgrounds and back to the parking lot from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Then from 9 to 11:30 p.m. the shuttle will just be transporting from the fair to the parking lots.