At the 2019 Columbia County Fair, attendees can enjoy classic fair activities with a local twist.
The fair kicked off Monday with some judging, but won't open to the public until Wednesday and then will run through Sunday.
New this year, Sunday's grandstand event will feature lawn mower races, where members of the U.S. Lawn Mower Racing Association can put their self-propelled or riding mowers to the test. The races begin at 1 p.m.
“This is a family event,” said Fair Board President Paul Becker. “Something people can come and enjoy on a Sunday afternoon at the fair.”
Making a comeback for the third year in a row will be flat track motorcycle and ATV racing, presented by CMJ Racing of Hixton.
According to Becker, racing was part of the fair during the 1960s and 1970s, and will make a comeback this year to provide fair attendees with unique grandstand events, unlike any other fair in the area.
“It’s something in a style that a lot of people don’t see,” said Becker. “Other fairs around here don’t have it, just something a little different for people to enjoy.”
The races are at 7 p.m. Thursday at the grandstand.
Other grandstand events include Truck and Tractor pulls at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and a full rodeo including mutton busting at 7 p.m. Friday and a demo derby at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased early on the fair website or on location.
Badgerland Midways will open the carnival Wednesday at 5 p.m., and will offer different daily specials.
Badgerland Midway is a small, family owned business based in Stevens Point, that offers fair attendees 17 rides, 11 game options and 4 concession stand options, according its website. The company has operated rides during Columbia County’s fair for about three years.
“It’s a beginning, new couple that’s been in the business for a few years,” said Becker. “We’ve been happy to have them.”
Presale carnival tickets can be purchased at any Weaver Auto Parts stores in Columbia County.
In addition to some new events added to the lineup this year, the fair will also feature classic 4-H exhibits, dog, cat and horse shows, and judging of livestock, swine, sheep, poultry and rabbits.
