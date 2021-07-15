Columbia County Fair shuttles available July 23-24 due to ballfield construction

Columbia County Fair will provide a shuttle system at night July 23-24 since there’s less parking available with construction of a new ballfield at the fairgrounds in Portage.
Fair Board Secretary Marianne McMillan estimates there’s about 25% less parking than usual as construction crews build a second ballfield for the city of Portage near the Ag Building.
“We're really hoping for a good crowd,” McMillan said of using shuttles.
Riteway school bus shuttles will run every 15 minutes from the parking lots of the Columbia County Administration Building and Market Square in downtown Portage to the fairgrounds and back from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on both nights. Fairgoers may still shuttle from the fair to the parking lots from 9 to 11:30 p.m.
Shuttles will be free. but donations to the fair will be encouraged.
“We anticipate that a lot of people will use them but can’t know for sure,” McMillan said of the shuttles. “We’ve never had them before.”
McMillan said there will be the typical parking area available south of the horse arena and that people will also be able to park in the old T-ball diamonds near the soccer field. There will also be some parking available along the fence of the fairgrounds.
Fair personnel will tape off the areas where people can’t park, so it won't be confusing, McMillan said.
During the evening of July 23, there’s a beer garden next to the Bidwell Administration Building from 4 to 11 p.m., a cat show at 7 p.m. in the Ag Building and the demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. at the Grandstand.
During the evening of July 24, the beer garden is open 4 p.m. to midnight and the rodeo is at 7 p.m. at the Grandstand.
Xtreme Sound deejay entertainment will be provided in the beer garden from 7 to 11 p.m. on both nights.
For a complete schedule of fair events from Sunday to July 25, visit business.portagewi.com/events/calendar or the Columbia County Fair on Facebook.
New ballfield
Construction of the city’s new ballfield began Monday and is expected to be completed by the end of October, Portage Parks and Recreation Director Toby Monogue said. The ballfield is expected to cost about $375,000.
Construction will include filling the area, fencing, electrical work and concrete-padded dugouts. The field bolsters programming opportunities in Portage, Monogue said, and will be used for the same activities that the existing ballfield is used for including youth softball and baseball, flag football, adult softball and more.
“Programing is going strong for us right now,” Monogue said. “People are using our park shelters, renting our facilities and we see families using the parks and playgrounds. We’re seeing very active use of our facilities.”
For more information about Parks and Recreation offerings, visit portage.recdesk.com.
