Columbia County Fair shuttles available July 23-24 due to ballfield construction

Columbia County Fair will provide a shuttle system at night July 23-24 since there’s less parking available with construction of a new ballfield at the fairgrounds in Portage.

Fair Board Secretary Marianne McMillan estimates there’s about 25% less parking than usual as construction crews build a second ballfield for the city of Portage near the Ag Building.

“We're really hoping for a good crowd,” McMillan said of using shuttles.

Riteway school bus shuttles will run every 15 minutes from the parking lots of the Columbia County Administration Building and Market Square in downtown Portage to the fairgrounds and back from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on both nights. Fairgoers may still shuttle from the fair to the parking lots from 9 to 11:30 p.m.

Shuttles will be free. but donations to the fair will be encouraged.

“We anticipate that a lot of people will use them but can’t know for sure,” McMillan said of the shuttles. “We’ve never had them before.”

McMillan said there will be the typical parking area available south of the horse arena and that people will also be able to park in the old T-ball diamonds near the soccer field. There will also be some parking available along the fence of the fairgrounds.