Columbia County FFA chapters work together in supporting dairy farmers hurt from COVID-19 closures (copy)

Using about $4,000 in donations from Damon, Adler, SeedLink LLC of Rio and Carl F. Statz & Sons Inc. of Waunakee, the FFA chapters are buying hundreds of dairy products to distribute to students, community members and food pantries, according to a news release.

“We have a lot of farm clients, and we see that they are struggling financially,” Damon said. “They’re having to dump milk, and on the meat side of things, they can’t sell their beef cows, they can’t sell pigs, they’re having to — unfortunately, a lot of them are getting slaughtered and buried. So, we’re trying to help out with the consumption of dairy products.”

Capodarco said Damon and Adler were “extremely generous” by helping to organize the efforts, as well as donating money to allow each FFA chapter to have more of an impact than they would alone. The chapters also contributed $500 each, Damon said.

For Portage FFA officer Mara Krejchik, 16, the efforts are personal. She works on her parents’ dairy farm.

“I think that it’s a wonderful project and that as many chapters that can get involved, I think they should because it shows farmers that there are people who care a lot about what they do and that they want them to keep going,” Krejchik said.