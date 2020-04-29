Columbia County FFA chapters work together in supporting dairy farmers hurt from COVID-19 closures (copy)

With the help of some key donors, four FFA chapters in Columbia County are joining together in an effort to ease the hardship Wisconsin dairy farmers are experiencing during closures caused by COVID-19.
Portage FFA advisor and ag teacher Josh Capodarco said many processors, such as creameries produce cheese and butter, have shut down because restaurants aren’t buying as much of their products amid the pandemic. That means those processors aren’t buying milk from farmers, but it doesn’t stop cows from producing.
“Our hope … is that by purchasing these dairy products that we’re able to keep some of those processors going, keep them making new products so that those farmers themselves have somewhere to bring their milk,” Capodarco said.
At the start of the state’s stay-at-home order, he said many area FFA chapters started developing plans for how to help. Pardeeville FFA advisor Amanda Seichter contacted him, kicking off a partnership between Pardeeville, Portage, Rio and Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA chapters and Brad Damon and Randy Adler, agribusiness insurance agents at Rural Mutual Insurance in Portage.
Using about $4,000 in donations from Damon, Adler, SeedLink LLC of Rio and Carl F. Statz & Sons Inc. of Waunakee, the FFA chapters are buying hundreds of dairy products to distribute to students, community members and food pantries, according to a news release.
“We have a lot of farm clients, and we see that they are struggling financially,” Damon said. “They’re having to dump milk, and on the meat side of things, they can’t sell their beef cows, they can’t sell pigs, they’re having to — unfortunately, a lot of them are getting slaughtered and buried. So, we’re trying to help out with the consumption of dairy products.”
Capodarco said Damon and Adler were “extremely generous” by helping to organize the efforts, as well as donating money to allow each FFA chapter to have more of an impact than they would alone. The chapters also contributed $500 each, Damon said.
For Portage FFA officer Mara Krejchik, 16, the efforts are personal. She works on her parents’ dairy farm.
“I think that it’s a wonderful project and that as many chapters that can get involved, I think they should because it shows farmers that there are people who care a lot about what they do and that they want them to keep going,” Krejchik said.
Though she said her family has “significantly” reduced the amount of milk their cows are producing by changing the cows’ diets — feeding with more protein and less fat — they also are considering decreasing their herd to avoid needing to dump milk. She wants to motivate her fellow farmers with a show of support.
“FFA is about farming and agriculture, and just that farmers know that someone has their back,” she said.
Students can’t participate as they usually would by handing out products to the community, but they are helping to organize the project from home, Capodarco said.
The Portage FFA will hand out free Carr Valley Cheese Curds to any interested community members from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at booths outside of Rusch Elementary School, Endeavor Elementary School and St. Mary’s Catholic School, according to the news release.
Pardeeville’s chapter will add Carr Valley Cheese Curds to the district’s lunch delivery program Friday, distributing them through pickup at Pardeeville High School and the program’s bus delivery system.
Families in the Cambria-Friesland School District’s lunch program will receive cheese curds in their lunches Monday. In Randolph, the curds will be distributed with lunches Friday through delivery or pickup at Randolph High School.
The Rio FFA will distribute them to community members from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Mark’s Market during the PurpleStride Brat Fry, which raises money for the PurpleStride Madison run/walk.
“In the past, FFA chapters have stepped up during times of crisis in the dairy industry and use that time to sort of purchase dairy products and get those to people in need to make sure that we’re creating a constant demand for those products, because right now it’s just a gap in the supply chain,” Capodarco said.
092119-port-news-teach-ag-03
092119-port-news-teach-ag-06
092119-port-news-teach-ag-05
Teach Ag Day in Portage schools
Reedsburg FFA donates milk
PORTAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT OUTREACH
Traffic cone - Portage school food program
St. John's food stop in Portage
Loading meals onto bus
Milk cartons put on bus
Pardeeville food prep-Linda Glasgow
Britney Goodrich
Wednesday food distribution - Portage
Ag Day held for Pardeeville students
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.