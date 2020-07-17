Columbia County fills two out of three empty board seats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors filled two of its three vacant board seats this week with two new supervisors being sworn in.

The seat for District 13, which serves the town of Pacific wards 1-3, was filled by Brad Cook of Pardeeville.

The seat was left vacant by former Vice Chairman Dan Drews of Pardeeville, who resigned from the position in May. Drews was nominated for chairman in the board's officers elections in May, but lost 19-7 to Supervisor Vern Gove, who was re-elected for his fourth term as board chairman.

Cook works as an account manager for Ecolab, which sells sanitizing products to businesses.

“I look forward to working with all of you,” said Cook as he introduced himself at Wednesday's meeting. “I have a background in political science, finance and economics. I should be an asset to the county.”

The District 28 seat was filled by Doug Richmond of Lodi, and serves the town of West Point ward 1-3.

The seat was left vacant by former Supervisor Kevin Kessler when he resigned in May.

Richmond had previously served on the county board prior to being sworn in for a new term Wednesday.