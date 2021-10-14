Columbia County focused on crash 'hot spots'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has compiled crash report data in Columbia County and identified three intersections as "hot spots."
The project is part of a new predictive analysis program. The contributing factors to the crashes are speed, distracted driving and drivers over the age of 65.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is using the data to better patrol and protect the area, officials said.
“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to use crash data to determine the location of extra patrols, enforcement initiatives, and motorist education efforts to be conducted in order to make our roadways safer,” Columbia County Sheriff’s Captain Todd Horn said.
The three intersections identified as hazardous are I-39 and Wisconsin Highway 78 in the town of Caledonia, Cook Street and Wisconsin Street in the city of Portage and US Highway 51 and Wisconsin Highway 60 in the town of Leeds.
Horn said the intersections were the first to be identified by the predictive analysis program by WisDOT and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
In Caledonia the top factor of crashes is speed, in Portage the top factor is distracted driving and drivers over 65, the Leeds intersection has those three factors plus people not wearing seat belts.
The WisDOT data put together research of Columbia County motor vehicle crashes from 2018 to 2020. The data showed a total of 825 crashes with injuries, a total of 1,091 injuries from those crashes. Also, in that time frame there were 34 fatalities in 26 crashes across the county.
Crash data outlines the factors during 2018-2020 in Columbia County crashes; speed was a factor in 1 in 3 crashes, driver over the age of 65 in 1 in 6 crashes and a teen driver in 1 in 7 crashes.
According to a sheriff's office press release, 593 people died on Wisconsin roads in 2020, every three hours someone is injured or killed in a drunken driving crash and while only 11% of people on the road are not wearing a seat belt, almost 43% of crash fatalities are not wearing seat belts.
“Distracted driving and impaired driving are always areas of concern,” Horn said. “Crash statistics certainly confirm that concern. The public is reminded to drive sober and to pay attention while operating on the roadways.”
Columbia County is one of a few counties using predictive analysis with WisDOT. Horn said this data has been available before but not in this particular format. He said the new program will help the sheriff’s office focus and identify areas of concern in the future.
“Motorists can drive sober, follow the speed limit, wear a seat belt, stay off their phones, remain alert while driving, follow other motorists at a safe distance, and stay home during inclement weather,” Horn said.
Members of the Sheriff’s office have been handing out pamphlets to businesses near the hot spots to inform the public on the importance of safe driving habits.
“If you witness unusual or erratic driving behaviors, please report them to law enforcement to ensure everyone’s safety,” Horn concluded.