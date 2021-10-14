Columbia County focused on crash 'hot spots'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has compiled crash report data in Columbia County and identified three intersections as "hot spots."

The project is part of a new predictive analysis program. The contributing factors to the crashes are speed, distracted driving and drivers over the age of 65.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is using the data to better patrol and protect the area, officials said.

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to use crash data to determine the location of extra patrols, enforcement initiatives, and motorist education efforts to be conducted in order to make our roadways safer,” Columbia County Sheriff’s Captain Todd Horn said.

The three intersections identified as hazardous are I-39 and Wisconsin Highway 78 in the town of Caledonia, Cook Street and Wisconsin Street in the city of Portage and US Highway 51 and Wisconsin Highway 60 in the town of Leeds.

Horn said the intersections were the first to be identified by the predictive analysis program by WisDOT and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

In Caledonia the top factor of crashes is speed, in Portage the top factor is distracted driving and drivers over 65, the Leeds intersection has those three factors plus people not wearing seat belts.

