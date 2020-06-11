Columbia County forms economic recovery team to deal with COVID-19 impact

“It’s a start,” Hanson said. “It’s a conversation we can have across the county and see what resources we can share, what we can do to help each other.”

Fahrner said much of the work will be to evaluate how COVID-19 not only affects entities within the county, but how to provide guidelines to help them operate even as the virus continues to exist in a society that has no immunity to it. COVID-19 has claimed a life within Columbia County with 55 residents testing positive as of Thursday and national case numbers have risen above 2 million with more than 113,000 deaths.

“How do we do things safely in our reopening,” Fahrner said. “We’re still in the midst of a pandemic so we can’t let our guard down.”

As for connecting county information to the everyday person, Emergency Management Coordinator Kathy Johnson said oversight in a public health crisis falls to the county health department, but that the flow of information should be made better.

“I told them from the very beginning, you know, whatever we decide on, it’s getting it out to the public,” Johnson said. “We definitely have to work on how we’re going to do that.”