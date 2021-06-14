Columbia County getting new dashboard cameras for Sheriff's Office deputies

The public safety committee has approved purchasing new squad car dashboard cameras for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The committee also got a demonstration of what the new body cameras will look like.
Sheriff Roger Brandner said the video quality is very good.
“This is the best system for what we need,” said Chief Deputy Greg Bisch. The system will allow officers to upload camera footage directly into the car.
Along with approving the dashboard cameras, the committee also saw a demonstration of new body cameras the department will be getting. Sgt. David Clark gave a presentation of the new body cameras to the committee Monday morning.
Clark said over the last few weeks two officers have been using the camera in the field. He showed the committee one video in the day time and another video taken at night. Clark also spoke to the clarity of the video.
“In this video, an OWI investigation, you can see the nystagmus. Where the eyes are bouncing around during field testing,” Clark said.
These body cameras, similar to other cameras, will start recording 30 seconds before the camera is activated. Wisconsin state statute says footage involved in an investigation must all be kept and stored for 120 days. Brandner said his departments’ policy keeps footage for 180 days.
Clark was asked about officers turning on their body camera and when an officer will remember in case of emergency.
“The cameras are not meant to turn on when an officer is getting gas at Kwik Trip and something happens,” Clark said. “In those cases the officer would need to remember to turn on the camera.
Brandner gave more explanation on these situations.
“If an officer is attacked at a gas station or sees something happening, there first instinct will be to protect – not to turn the camera on,” Brandner said.
He also spoke to the importance of having the cameras and footage for the officers.
“This right here,” Brandner said of the body cameras. “This is what defends us. This video will defend officers from false claims.”
Brandner said he hopes state or federal funding will become available for body cameras and that it would be beneficial if jailers also wore body cameras.
The department still needs to work out how to get the dashboard camera footage from the car into the sheriff’s digital storage.
“It doesn’t make sense for officers to drive here, to the City of Portage, to upload the video,” Brandner said. He said the department is looking into using other county sites, like the Highway Shop in Wyocena.
“Officers could stop there and upload the video instead of always having to drive back to Portage,” Brandner said. Brandner said his department will continue to look for a solution to this issue.
The seven new dashboard cameras each cost $714 bringing the total cost to around $5,000. Sheriff Brandner told the public safety committee the cameras were already budgeted for and therefore will have no effect on the department’s 2021 budget.
All members of the committee voted in favor to purchase seven new dashboard cameras for the Sheriff’s department.
Editors note: This story was updated at 6:42 p.m. June 14 to clarify that dashboard cameras not body cameras were approved.