Columbia County getting new dashboard cameras for Sheriff's Office deputies

Clark was asked about officers turning on their body camera and when an officer will remember in case of emergency.

“The cameras are not meant to turn on when an officer is getting gas at Kwik Trip and something happens,” Clark said. “In those cases the officer would need to remember to turn on the camera.

Brandner gave more explanation on these situations.

“If an officer is attacked at a gas station or sees something happening, there first instinct will be to protect – not to turn the camera on,” Brandner said.

He also spoke to the importance of having the cameras and footage for the officers.

“This right here,” Brandner said of the body cameras. “This is what defends us. This video will defend officers from false claims.”

Brandner said he hopes state or federal funding will become available for body cameras and that it would be beneficial if jailers also wore body cameras.

The department still needs to work out how to get the dashboard camera footage from the car into the sheriff’s digital storage.