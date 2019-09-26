Law enforcement officers in Columbia County say they are exploring alternative places to train after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources closed two handgun ranges in the state for "safety reasons."
The 25-foot handgun ranges at the Columbia County Shooting Range near Poynette and Yellowstone Lake near Darlington are both closed to the public until further notice while investigators determine how to improve the facilities' safety designs, the Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.
But citizens and police can still use the 100-foot rifle range, 50-foot rifle range and 50-foot shotgun range at the Columbia County facility, natural resource specialist Brenda Von Rueden said.
The Columbia County Shooting Range, located at W6273 King Road just outside Poynette, allows law enforcement officers to shoot for free every Wednesday.
Community members can shoot there other days of the week between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Von Rueden said the temporary closures of the two popular handgun ranges were not prompted by any incidents.
The DNR decided to close the handgun ranges after inspectors conducting a routine check noticed the backstops on the 25-foot handgun ranges were degrading quickly due to excessive use.
“We hope to reopen them back up eventually," Von Rueden said, adding the temporary closures will likely extend throughout the winter season.
Poynette Police Chief Eric Fisher said he was surprised to learn of the closures.
Poynette Police Department officers primarily use the Columbia County Shooting Range to maintain firearms proficiency, Fisher said.
Fisher said his officers did not have any safety concerns while shooting at the range.
About two to three times each year, the officers take part in group trips to train as a department, and officers occasionally visit the range on their own to train and qualify for police firearms requirements, Fisher said.
Fisher said his department is reaching out to other agencies in the area and seeking alternative locations to train on handgun proficiency until the range near Poynette reopens.
"I’m hoping it’s available again for us to use, otherwise it’s a budgetary item. Being able to save that money was huge for our village," Fisher said.
Portage Assistant Police Chief Keith Klafke said the Portage Police Department has its own indoor shooting range and will not be affected by the closures.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said his department has not used the shooting range near Poynette, but he had considered doing so in the future.
In the meantime, Brandner said his deputies will continue to alternate between using shooting ranges in the Wisconsin Dells, the Portage Police Department's basement and at the Portage Rod and Gun Club.
The DNR said in a statement that it is committed to providing safe, enjoyable range experiences for all of its users and will make necessary modifications to ensure public safety.
The DNR said new limitations or modifications may be in place when the handgun ranges near Poynette and at Yellowstone Lake reopen.
To learn more about public shooting ranges in Wisconsin, go to dnr.wi.gov/education/outdoorSkills/shootingRanges.
